NRP make child porn arrest

A 19-year-old St. Catharines man is in custody following a Niagara Regional Police child porn investigation.

Police say the investigation into online child porn by the NRP internet child exploitation unit began in November.

On Tuesday, the officers from the child exploitation unit and the NRP technological crimes unit raided a St. Catharines resident, says an NRP press release.

Chantz Reeds, 19, faces a charge of accessing child pornography.

Police say members of the public can report suspicious Internet and find tips to keep their children safe at www.cybertip.ca.