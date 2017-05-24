For a quarter-century, the grind has been the best part of a day for the Friends of Morningstar Mill.

Back in 1992, the volunteer group restored the grist mill to its original working condition. It wasn’t easy but they took pride in their accomplishment.

Twenty-five years later, the faces have changed, but the mission is much same.

“We enjoy it,” said Helmut Braun of the Friends of Morningstar Mill, which maintains and operates the mill. “We are running about 300 pounds Saturday. It will take about 90 minutes or so depending on what grain we use.

“It runs the same way it did when it was built. It’s an old-fashioned way of doing things. People seem to love it.”

The mill is a heritage site owned by the City of St. Catharines and operated in partnership with the Friends.

The mill, constructed in 1872, and the home of the Morningstar family, which has been restored circa 1933, are the centrepieces.

There is also a blacksmith shop and a sawmill.

Saturday morning, the season begins anew. The volunteers will roll up their sleeves for some old-school milling, selling bags of flour to help offset the cost of their labour of love.

“I was an electrician at General Motors,” said Braun, a Friend of the Mill for going on 15 years. “I worked for 40 years in the foundry, so I am used to this stuff.

“We have about eight guys that really gel together on the mill. Tomorrow we are getting our grain in. We should be ready for Saturday, knock on wood.”

The trades are well represented in the small workforce, which includes an electrician, pipe-fitter and toolmaker.

Wilson Morningstar would no doubt approve. He bought the mill in 1883 and had the house built for his family on the property on the edge of the escarpment off Decew Road. Hard work was a way of life.

There is a picture of him on display. He is wearing his Sunday best, proudly holding two small grandchildren with a massive pair of workingman’s hands.

He died in 1933. His descendants lived there until 1993.

Alan Veale, a retired regional planner, is adding depth to the historical record by sorting through Wilson Morningstar’s ledgers, which are intact back to 1895.

Veale’s efforts will create a database that will show how Morningstar’s enterprise functioned. There were some lean years.

“My best sense was it was tough going for him,” Veale said. “There was plenty of competition. The picture I have of him is a handyman who did everything. He installed machinery. He installed the gadgetry and the belts and systems that went with it. He had the blacksmith shop, and if he needed parts for repairs, he could make them himself.

“He ground the wheat into flour for the farmers to sell. He chopped up oats for farmers to feed their animals. He would chop up their corn, cheaply and in a few minutes. He charged six cents a bag for the corn, and he did that for years and years.

“For a while, farmers brought in their apples to be squeezed for juice for cider. He had a shed for that, though we don’t know what it looked like. We only know where it was. He would do cider in the fall for a couple of months and make some money at that.

“The sawmill he built on the other side of the creek did good business. It looks like he made more money at that than anything else.”

Morningstar’s records are meticulous. He listed every sale. He entered the name of the customer and the amount of money in cursive handwriting.

One detail stumped Veale, however. Morningstar never recorded the year in any of the ledgers.

“For me, it was a problem,” Veale said. “For him, when he was keeping his books, he would know exactly when he started and what year it was.

“I could count how many customers he had coming in each day. Every date was in order. I just couldn’t figure out the year.

“After a while, I noticed a gap every seventh day. He was a church-going guy. So I took calendars, starting in 1895, and used them determine each year.”

Veale smiled at the thought of his historical sleuthing.

Another problem solved, another run-of-the-mill day for a group of volunteers keeping Niagara’s history alive, one grain at a time.

