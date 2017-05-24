Mark McMullen named new Niagara Parks Police chief

Mark McMullen has been named the new chief of the Niagara Parks Police.



The Niagara Parks Commission made the announcement Wednesday, stating in a press release that McMullen’s selection followed an open search and recruitment process that yielded a strong field of experienced and professional candidates.



McMullen has more than 30 years of policing and community service to Niagara residents, most recently as a superintendent with the Niagara Regional Police.



As superintendent of operational support with the Niagara Regional Police, he was responsible for leading more than 200 officer and civilian staff in the departments of court services, prisoner management, evidence management and police communications.



McMullen has also held a variety of high-ranking positions within the Niagara Regional Police, including inspector — 2 District commander, inspector — executive officer to the chief of police, and detective staff sergeant — 2 District, Criminal Investigation Branch.



In 2012, McMullen was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for outstanding commitment to public and community service, and has also been awarded the Police Exemplary Service Medal.



He will replace Carl Scott, who is retiring after a 40-year career in policing, the last four as chief of the Niagara Parks Police.



As chief, McMullen will be responsible for overseeing the safety and security of all visitors and properites of Niagara Parks, which will include enforcement of the Criminal Code, and all applicable federal and provincial statutes.



He will assume his official duties as chief, reporting to Reegan McCullough, chief executive officer of the Niagara Parks Commission, beginning June 5.



Established in 1887, the Niagara Parks Police is one of Ontario’s oldest police services and is fully funded by the Niagara Parks Commission.



The Niagara Parks Police is comprised of 25 full-time and 27 seasonal officers/staff, whose duty is to patrol the more than 1,300 hectares of parkland and 56 kilometres of scenic parkway the Niagara Parks Commission is responsible for.



It’s headquarters are centrally located in Queen Victoria Park along the Niagara Parkway in Niagara Falls.





