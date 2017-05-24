Kicking off tourism season Friday

Tourism officials in Niagara are expecting another solid tourism season as Canada celebrates its 150th anniversary.



Jackie Phillip, manager of the two Ontario travel information centres in Niagara, said she has talked to a few tourism officials who expect to see business increase between 10 and 20 per cent.



“If we get a 10 per cent increase across the board I’d be thrilled and I think with Canada’s and Ontario’s 150th, and with the US dollar the way it is and with the internationals that are travelling, I think we can do it,” she said.



“We’re lucrative for them. They come here, their money goes further, and there’s lots of things to do at a really good price — and a lot of things are free.”



Industry partners and dignitaries are scheduled to attend the annual Tourism Week kick off to the 2017 season event Friday at the travel centre on York Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake, at the base of the skyway.



The event is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and noon.



Phillip said there will be wineries and a cider house, as well as the Prince of Wales high tea.



“If any locals come out, they’ll get to have some tastings, they’ll get to meet with the industry, and get our brand new 2017 publication,” she said.



Phillip said Ontario’s travel information centres have partnered with Parks Canada this year to celebrate Canada’s and Ontario’s sesquicentennial.



“We’re actually handing out their discovery passes for free. Anybody can come in to pick up their Parks Canada pass and that’s good for the whole year, anywhere they travel they can get into a Parks Canada park free. They can pick that up, and then we have a lot of different Ontario 150 celebrations that are going on, and we’ll have all of that information on hand.”



Phillip said Parks Canada has a discovery pass they sell every year, which includes entrance into various parks across Canada, including Fort George in Niagara-on-the-Lake.



There are 11 travel information centres across Ontario — nine are year round, while two are seasonal.



Two of those year-round centres are in Niagara.



In addition to the Niagara-on-the-Lake location, there’s a centre in Niagara Falls, at the corner of Stanley Avenue and Highway 420.



“We basically help customize any travel itinerary you want,” said Phillip.



“Most of my staff have been here for 25 plus years, so they know what they’re talking about, and we know all the hidden gems, what there is to see and do all over the province.”



She said staff can also help visitors make reservations for accommodations or camping, and sell attraction tickets at discounted prices.



“We’re here ready to roll out the red carpet … In the last few months, I’ve actually talked to a few Americans and they were timid, at first, to travel. They came to Canada, to Ontario, to Niagara Falls and they felt so welcomed that they would come again — they loved it and said they’ll be telling their friends.”

