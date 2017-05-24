Garden City gets its own Comedy Fest

Niagara’s hardest working man in comedy has plenty of laughs cued up for the next three days.

David Green, a constant presence on local stages and former host of Live on Queen in downtown Niagara Falls, has loaded up his first Garden City Comedy Festival with some funny friends. Starting Thursday, more than 20 comics will perform over three nights in downtown St. Catharines, capped by Letterkenny star K. Trevor Wilson Saturday night at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre.

“With the Performing Arts Centre, the Meridian Centre and Showtime Comedy Club all opening in the last couple years, the arts are blossoming in downtown St. Catharines,” says Green. “I wanted to showcase the comedy side of that as best I could.”

Green says he and other local comics have been “planting the seeds” of a grass roots comedy scene in Niagara, and it was time to take the first step with a festival.

“We have big ideas for this festival going into the future with plans for world class headliners selling out the Meridian Centre,” he says, “but it all needs to start somewhere and we are excited to get things up and running with a great first fest.”

The laughs begin at Showtime Comedy Club Thursday at 8 p.m., hosted by Ben Guyatt of Comedy at Club 54. Performers include Tom Holman, Levi Mann, Danny Zzzz and sketch comedy from Suitcase in Point Theatre Company. Admission is $15.

Showtime will also host Charity Night on Friday at 8 p.m., benefitting Pathstone Mental Health Niagara. Green will perform alongside Niagara comics Drew Hayes, Graham Davidson and Marc Sinodinos. Mark Matthews hosts. Admission is $20.

Hosted by Joe Pillitteri, the Gala Night Saturday at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre features Wilson with Glen Foster (‘That Canadian Guy’), Scout Faulconbridge, Cara Connors and Niagara Top Comic winner Patrick Alexander. Tickets are $30.

