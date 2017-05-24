Cops’ explosion rocks Welland neighbours

An explosion that could be heard in Welland’s north end Wednesday afternoon turned out to be a police exercise.

At about 3:30 p.m., members of the Niagara Regional Police explosive disposal unit were conducting a training exercise, with members of the emergency task unit, on the grounds of the former Welland Soccer Club in the area Rice and Quaker roads.

An element of the training was the planned detonation of an explosive device.

Upon the detonation, a loud concussion sound and energy wave was heard and felt in area.

In a news release issued Wednesday evening, police said at no time were members of the public in any danger.