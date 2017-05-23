Raising funds for dog guides

On Sunday the annual Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides will once again be raising funds for the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

The foundation raises funds to help Canadians with disabilities get dog guides at no cost to them.

The family- and dog-friendly walk takes place in 240 communities across Canada, including locally in Fenwick with the Fabulous Fenwick Lions. Sign in begins at 10 a.m. at 999 Church St. and the walk starts at noon.

More information about the event and how to support Fenwick teams is available at walkfordogguides.com under the Find Your Walk tab.