ADOPT A PET: Boston terriers need good homes
Ciara can be adopted from Lincoln County Humane Society. (Supplied photo)
Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.
For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $50. Kittens two to four months old are $100. Rabies vaccinations are now included in adoption fees. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $67 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.
Cats
Milo: domestic shorthair, male, 11½ years old
Zippy: domestic shorthair, female, two years old
Delta Dawn: domestic medium hair, female, one year old
Oscar: domestic longhair, male, three years old
Harlem: domestic shorthair, female,one year old
Fred: domestic longhair, male, six years old
Oreo: domestic shorthair, female, eight months old
Lionel: domestic longhair, male, two years old
Dogs
Stevie: smooth hair Vizsla mix, male, one year old
Ciara: Boston terrier mix, female, six years old
Emma: Boston Terrier mix, female, six years old
Other
Riesling and Cream Puff: Peruvian guinea pigs, females, four to five months old
•••
Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.
For $50 for mature cats and $125 for kittens, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. CAAN is always looking for foster homes to take care of kittens and cats until they get adopted and volunteers to socialize cats. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.
Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC
Cecily: eight months old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very outgoing and companionable but not cuddly, needs a quiet home.
Molly: three years old, female, short hair brown tabby with attitude, needs to be the only cat
Mabel: eight weeks old, female, long hair, grey looking for a loving home
Jackson: eight weeks old, male, black short hair, adorable
Bella: eight weeks old, female, long hair, grey and white, a real cutie
Daisy: eight weeks old, female, short hair, light grey tabby, scared but sweet, needs some TLC