ADOPT A PET: Boston terriers need good homes

Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $50. Kittens two to four months old are $100. Rabies vaccinations are now included in adoption fees. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $67 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.

Cats

Milo: domestic shorthair, male, 11½ years old

Zippy: domestic shorthair, female, two years old

Delta Dawn: domestic medium hair, female, one year old

Oscar: domestic longhair, male, three years old

Harlem: domestic shorthair, female,one year old

Fred: domestic longhair, male, six years old

Oreo: domestic shorthair, female, eight months old

Lionel: domestic longhair, male, two years old

Dogs

Stevie: smooth hair Vizsla mix, male, one year old

Ciara: Boston terrier mix, female, six years old

Emma: Boston Terrier mix, female, six years old

Other

Riesling and Cream Puff: Peruvian guinea pigs, females, four to five months old

•••

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.

For $50 for mature cats and $125 for kittens, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. CAAN is always looking for foster homes to take care of kittens and cats until they get adopted and volunteers to socialize cats. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC

Cecily: eight months old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very outgoing and companionable but not cuddly, needs a quiet home.

Molly: three years old, female, short hair brown tabby with attitude, needs to be the only cat

Mabel: eight weeks old, female, long hair, grey looking for a loving home

Jackson: eight weeks old, male, black short hair, adorable

Bella: eight weeks old, female, long hair, grey and white, a real cutie

Daisy: eight weeks old, female, short hair, light grey tabby, scared but sweet, needs some TLC