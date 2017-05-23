A Secret Garden is at the library

These new books are available at St. Catharines Public Library.

Fiction

Blood Count, by Jack Batten

At the height of the AIDS crisis in the early ’90s, Crang sets out to find the killers of two gay friends. The case explores the gay scene in Toronto when it was still a very hidden world but also tells the story of a couple and a community damaged by the prejudice surrounding them.

The Devil’s Breath, by G. M. Malliet

Vicar Max Tudor’s former life with MI5 catches up with him when he is asked to help a former colleague investigate the murder of a movie star aboard a yacht full of people with dark secrets that they’ll kill to keep.

House of Names, by Colm Toibin

The award-winning Toibin retells the Greek myth of Agamemnon, his wife Clytemnestra and their children. This violent and riveting tale of family and vengeance begins with Agamemnon’s ritual sacrifice of his daughter to ensure his victory over Troy.

Proving Ground, by Peter Blauner

The murder of an infamous civil-rights lawyer in Brooklyn forces U.S. army vet Nathaniel Dresden to deal with his troubled relationship with the man who was his father. The list of people, both cops and criminals, who wanted him dead send both Natty and New York Police Department Det. Lourdes Robles into an urban labyrinth where the brutal truth could destroy them both.

A Secret Garden, by Katie Fforde

Two young women working on the grounds of a beautiful manor house in the Cotswolds feel that life is just grand. However, troublesome parents, arrivals from their pasts, and the discovery of an old and secret garden are about to make their lives a lot more complicated.

Non-fiction

Just Cool It! The Climate Crisis and What We Can Do: A Post-Paris Agreement Game Plan, by David Suzuki and Ian Hanington

Join David Suzuki in exploring the possibilities for combatting climate change.

The Time Traveler’s Guide to Restoration Britain: A Handbook for Visitors to the Seventeenth Century, 1660-1700, by Ian Mortimer

What should you wear? Where will you live? And what is on your plate? Dive into this fabulous romp through Restoration England and learn the answers.

Becoming Leonardo: An Exploded View of the Life of Leonardo Da Vinci, by Mike Lankford

Author Lankford tears down the myths surrounding the genius and then rebuilds his life using all of the currently available evidence.

Quilled Mandalas: 30 Projects for Creativity and Relaxation, by Alli Bartkowski

With step-by-step instructions, learn how to craft these gorgeous pieces of art.

The Outdoor Adventure Cookbook: The Official Cookbook from the Ultimate Camping Authority, by Lisa Trottier

Your camping trips will never be the same. Filled with camping tips as well as scrumptious recipes, this is an excellent guide to making your trip fantastic.