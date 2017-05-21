New hoist needed at marina

If Port Colborne council approves, Sugarloaf Harbour Marina will get a new mobile marine hoist to launch and haul-out boats.



A report to come before council says the current hoist was purchased when the city took ownership of all the land at the marina, which included the former Marlon Marine.



“The current marine mobile hoist had several breakdowns throughout 2016, which caused a delay in the launch and haul-out season and created an unreliable schedule for returning customers,” the report says.



A newer hoist, to come from Kropf Industrial Inc. (Conolift) at a cost of $341,880, will be able to launch vessels up to 40 tons.



Because there are so few suppliers of the machine, the city sent out request for quotes and asked the hoist have the following specifications: a lifting capacity of 35-40 tons (70,000-80,000 pounds); open-end frame; minimum 80HP diesel engine; two-speed drive system; 90 degree two-wheel steering; wireless/radio remote control; sailboat extension crossbeam; and work and drive lights



During the process, city staff decided a four-wheel turning system would be better for maneuverability in the narrow boat storage yard, and asked both Kropf and Marine Travelift to price out those options on top of their original quotes.



Even with the addition of four-wheel turning, the price from Kropf comes in under the $360,000 originally budgeted for the hoist. Funding for the hoist will be done through a debenture, says the report.



It is expected the hoist will be delivered within the next four months.



