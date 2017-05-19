The first of two suspects believed responsible for a break in at Niagara College in late April has been arrested.

The break in happened in the early morning on April 22 at the college's Welland campus, and the images of two male suspects were captured by surveillance cameras.

On Thursday, Niagara Regional police arrested John Detlor, a 29 year old Niagara Falls man and charged him with break and enter and fail to comply with recognizance.

Police credited members of the public for providing the information that led to the arrest, and said they anticipate arresting the second suspect as the investigation continues.