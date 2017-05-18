Alleged Fenwick shooter charged

A Port Colborne man who allegedly shot at and struck two Niagara Regional Police officers in 2015 has been arrested by detectives from the homicide unit.



Corey Richardson, 29, was charged Thursday with attempted murder using a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, careless storage of firearm, careless storage of restricted weapon, and possession of prohibited devices.



The charges stem from an incident on October 10, 2015 when officers from the Welland detachment responded to 704 Canboro Road in Fenwick for reports of a despondent man.



Officers arrived on-scene and encountered Richardson in the hallway of the multi-unit building. Richardson quickly barricaded himself in his apartment.



In a release, police said at the time officers began to evacuate other apartments as it was feared Richardson had a gun.



While the officers negotiated with him, Richardson came out of his apartment and fired multiple shots from a gun striking two officers, constables Neal Ridley and Jake Braun. Other officers, fearing for the lives of their colleagues returned fire, striking and incapacitating Richardson.



Richardson was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The two officers were treated at hospital and released.



At the time of the shooting, Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate to conduct an investigation. The SIU concluded its investigation on July 18, 2016.



Richardson, who continues to undergo medical care said police, participated in a video bail hearing.