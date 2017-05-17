ADOPT A PET: Is a home for Ace in your cards?

Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $50. Kittens two to four months old are $100. Rabies vaccinations are now included in adoption fees. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $67 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.

Cats

Ace: domestic shorthair, male, one year old (must be adopted with Gary)

Gary: domestic shorthair, male, obe year old (must be adopted with Ace)

Milo: domestic shorthair, male, 11½ years old

Zippy: domestic shorthair, female, two years old

Delta Dawn: domestic medium hair, female, one year old

Frost: domestic shorthair, male, five years old

Geppetto: domestic shorthair, male, six years old

Zebra: domestic shorthair, male, adult

Dogs

Eva: American foxhound mix, female, 2½ years old

Vaquita: smooth collie mix, female, 1½ years old

Laney: boxer mix, female, four years old

Kira: shepherd/border collie mix, female, adult

•••

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.

For $50 for mature cats and $125 for kittens, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. CAAN is always looking for foster homes to take care of kittens and cats until they get adopted and volunteers to socialize cats. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC

Cecily: eight months old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very outgoing and companionable but not cuddly, needs a quiet home.

Mittens: 11 years old, female, short hair, black with white feet, lovely and affectionate

Molly: three years old, female, short hair brown tabby with attitude, needs to be the only cat

Oscar: eight months old, male, medium hair with fluffy tail, brown tabby with white, very friendly, cute and adorable

Mabel: eight weeks old, female, long hair, grey looking for a loving home

Jackson: eight weeks old, male, black short hair, adorable

Bella: eight weeks old, female, long hair, grey and white, a real cutie