A Single Spy is at the library

These new books are available at St. Catharines Public Library.

Fiction

Beneath the Wake, by Ross Pennie

When a mysterious microbe cuts a lethal swath through the crew’s quarters on a cruise ship, the physician enlists a reluctant vacationer — epidemic investigator and Hamiltonian Dr. Zol Szabo — to investigate before it consumes everyone on board.

The Lost Diaries of Susanna Moodie, by Cecily Ross

Through imagined diaries, the author explores Susanna’s complex inner life from childhood through the worst challenges of pioneering in a harsh new world with her devoted but hapless and often absent spouse.

A Single Spy, by William Christie

Young Soviet Alexsi Smirnov is forced by the NKVD to assume the role of devoted nephew to a high-ranking Nazi official and ultimately act as a double agent for both Germany and Russia. His sole goal of survival is endangered when he is chosen by the Gestapo to spearhead the assassinations of Churchill, Stalin and Roosevelt at the Tehran conference.

The Trapped Girl, by Robert Dugoni

When a woman’s body is discovered submerged in a crab pot in the chilly waters of Puget Sound, Det. Tracy Crosswhite finds herself with a tough case to untangle, beginning with determining the identity of the victim.

Undertow, by R. M. Greenaway

North Vancouver RCMP constables Leith and Dion are put to the test solving two disturbing cases — the death of an unnamed woman who washed up on the harbour rocks a year ago, and the brutal killing of a young electrician and his wife and child.

Non-fiction

Chandra’s Cosmos: Dark Matter, Black Holes, and Other Wonders Revealed by NASA’s Premier X-Ray Observatory, by Wallace H. Tucker

Come take a look at the marvels of the universe as revealed by the most powerful X-ray telescope ever built.

Detroit: The Dream is Now, by Michel Arnaud

From city in decline to a revitalized community, explore the past and present in this superbly photographed book.

Spyplanes: The Illustrated Guide to Manned Reconnaissance and Surveillance Aircraft from World War I to Today, by Norman Polmar, John F. Bessette, et al

Balloons, gliders and planes, oh my! This is a fascinating look at the history of aerial spy operations.

The Enigma of the Owl: An Illustrated Natural History, by Mike Unwin and David Tipling

Glorious photographs and well-researched information make this book a delight to read.

Monaco: The Colors of Time’s Passage, by Mic Chamblas-Ploton

Photographer Jean-Baptiste Leroux spent a year photographing the ever changing light as it played over the beauty of Monaco.