Halt development charges on new hotels: Thomson

A suggestion from Niagara Falls Coun. Wayne Thomson the city and Niagara Region put a moratorium on development charges for new hotel developments is a “really interesting concept,” says regional chairman Alan Caslin.



“I think it’s a great idea,” Caslin told Thomson when he recently updated local politicians about several regional council activities.



“Development charges, as you know, are meant to offset the cost of the infrastructure in the ground and on the streets. Let’s look at it with a lens of what does that infrastructure cost, really, instead of just the cookie-cutter development charge — what’s the real cost of that infrastructure, and is that substantially less than what they would have paid, and is that a benefit that we might be able to afford through economic development.”



Thomson first made the suggestion during a city council meeting last year.



He said the time is right for the municipality and the Region to take advantage of Americans flooding back to Niagara Falls thanks in large part to a favourable currency exchange.



Thomson said Niagara Falls has 27 hotel development projects on the books “that have been approved and ready to go,” but have not proceeded.



“Why don’t we have a moratorium for five years on development charges because they all told me the same thing — we’re not going to pay $3 million or $4 million for a development charge on top of our building-permit fees. If you want to create 5,000, 10,000 jobs, I bet you could have, without development charges in the next five years, five high-rise hotels built and all those jobs that go along with it.”



Thomson said he thinks it would be a “wonderful” opportunity to create jobs.



“You’re missing out on the development charges, but then you’ve got the taxes on the hotel, you’ve got the jobs and we’re in a prime time right now to make this happen. Tourists are coming. Everybody is doing well. I hope you’ll take that back and give that some thought and maybe we can create some jobs.”



Thomson said out of Niagara Falls’ total assessment, only 2.8 per cent is industrial, which is “pretty sad.”



“We don’t have any development charges on industry and … we’re not getting a lot of industry in — thank God we got GE in Welland,” he said.



Thomson said that’s why municipal and regional governments should do what they can to incentivize tourism, which continues to provide job opportunities for all of Niagara.



“Some of our hotels, we’re sending buses up to Port Colborne and Welland every morning in the summer to bring down 30 students just to fill in the jobs,” he said.



Thomson said many people are unfairly critical of tourism because they believe the industry largely offers minimum-wage jobs.



“Every time you build a hotel, you have a manager making $150,000, marketing people, you have electricians and plumbers and everybody gets an opportunity to (work) in all the fields,” he said.



Development charges are fees collected by municipalities to help pay for the cost of roads, sewers and other infrastructure needed for a new development.



Thomson said for a lot of the hotel developments on the books, the infrastructure is already there, it just needs to be extended.



“You’re talking about 200-foot frontage development charges, a few million dollars, it’s just scaring everybody away,” he said.

