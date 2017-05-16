For one day a week, Queen Street becomes a car enthusiast's haven, attracting car owners and dreamers alike.



Every Tuesday through to the end of September, the downtown street is closed to regular traffic at 5 p.m. and becomes a stage to showcase cars between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., weather permitting.



The event is free and is open to the public.

"Cruising on the Q returns Queen Street to the glory days when classic cars, music and people filling the street," said Cruising on the Q organizer Ron Charbonneau.



“Cruising on the Q has grown annually since the inaugural year in 2014. We are a community and look forward to getting together every week. The car show is a great way for us (Downtown BIA, Celebrate Our Downtown and Queen Street business owners] to build the Queen Street vibe."



In addition to cars and music, the event features prizes and a 50/50 raffle in support of Heart Niagara.



To participate, organizers ask people to bring their car to Queen Street on a Tuesday afternoon and one of the members of the Queen Street Cruisers will guide you to a spot.