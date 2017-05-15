Understaffing putting residents at risk: union

James Acker was sleeping helplessly in his bed in late January “when another resident got up and beat him so badly that he eventually died from his injuries,” says Heather Neiser.

Acker was a resident at St. Joseph’s Villa, a long-term care home in Dundas where Neiser, CUPE Local 1404 president, spent 20 years as a personal support worker.

The attack, which occurred at about 2 a.m., left the 86-year-old with a traumatic head injury, a bruised and swollen face, and black eyes.

Hamilton police said an autopsy confirmed Acker’s death on April 16 was directly related to the assault seven weeks earlier.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide by Hamilton police, while the unidentified 83-year-old man believed to have assaulted him is being held in a secure psychiatric facility.

It’s a tragic example of the type of incident that is becoming too common in Ontario’s long-term care homes throughout Ontario, including Niagara, according to a report released Monday by Canadian Union of Public Employees Ontario.

The report, called Long Term Care Understaffing, Fewer Hands in Niagara, says as a result of chronic underfunding and inadequate staff levels workers fail to ensure their own safety, or the safety of the residents under their care.

“We can’t always be there,” said Lindsay Deakin, who works at Niagara Region’s Woodlands of Sunset long-term care home on South Pelham Road.

Deakin said CUPE’s report includes data about “resident-on-resident abuse, violence, homicides and murders.”

It also lists several comments from long-term care workers it represents, such as:

“Verbal abuse is every day, all day;”

“We get punched, bitten, scratched, slapped, spit at. Pinches, scratches, open wounds where they’ve broken skin;”

“We have residents who grab you and hold you up by the throat;”

“It’s becoming normal for us to get hit. We get beat up, but that’s our job. It’s part of your job.”

To address the problem, Niagara’s 11 long-term care homes with a total of 1,160 beds will require an additional 159 full-time staff working 203,735 hours annually combined to provide the same level of care per year as long-term care homes in other Canadian provinces — which also fall short of meeting the needs.

It wasn’t always that way, said CUPE Local 1287 president Pat Chiocchio.

“These are all extra things we have to look at now where in the past you didn’t see any of that take place,” Chiocchio said.

He said he receives “a lot of phone calls from throughout the regional homes and some private homes” from workers concerned about “violence in the workplace.”

“Our staff go through a lot.”

One problem is a growing demand on long-term care home staff, who are now being asked to care for patients who would have been in a chronic care hospital a few years ago, said Michael Hurley, CUPE Ontario vice-president and president of CUPE’s Ontario Council of Hospital Unions.

“You’ve got homes funded and staffed as though they continue to serve a clientele which was able to walk in was fully mobile and had fairly simple care needs. They’ve been replaced by a very care intensive group of residents,” Hurley said. “We’re saying the province needs to acknowledge that and needs to increase the staffing levels in long-term care to ensure that each of the residents receives the kind of attention that they require. Unfortunately, that’s not the care that they’re receiving now.”

And with too few long-term care workers to meet the demand, Chiocchio said they are forced to cut corners to get their work done.

As a result, he said, “they’re putting themselves at risk.”

“They’re putting residents at risk. It’s not fair to residents who are not getting the proper level of care that they deserve,” Chiocchio said.

While the provincial government had an opportunity to address the problem in the recent provincial budget, Hurley said he was disappointed to see a funding increase of only two per cent for long-term care services, which only addresses annual cost of living hikes.

Instead, he said the union is throwing its support behind a bill introduced by the New Democratic Party calling for staff levels to increase enough to allow each resident to receive four hours of care per day.

Currently, long-term care homes in Ontario provide 3.15 hours of care per day to each resident, compared to 3.67 hours per day in the rest of Canada.

Despite the challenges and difficulties, Hurley said services provided at private, for-profit homes is even worse.

“The care at a home like one of the regional homes or a not for profit home like St. Joseph’s will be significantly better in terms of the amount of resources that a resident can expect,” Hurley said.

“Even so, we’re still significantly challenged. We don’t have the resources we need.”

And the problems are getting worse, fuelled by an aging population.

The CUPE report says the population of Ontario residents who are 85 and older has increased about 20 times quicker than the number of long-term care beds being created in the province.

It has led to a wait list 26,500 people long in Niagara. As a result, the sickest people on the list are given priority, which then adds to the workload for the long term care home staff.

ABenner@postmedia.com