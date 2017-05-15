Pelham looking for new treasurer

Cari Pupo is no longer treasurer of Pelham.

The town announced Monday that Pupo, director of corporate services and treasurer, “is no longer employed by the town.”

In a short news release, it said Pupo “is an excellent accountant who has faithfully served the town during her eight-year tenure with the municipality.”

It also thanked her “for her outstanding work.”

Mayor Dave Augustyn in an email said Pupo “is an excellent, professionally designated accountant and we wish her the very best with her future endeavours.”

Until the permanent treasurer’s position can be advertised and hired, Augustyn said, deputy treasurer Charlotte Tunikaitis has stepped-up in an acting capacity.

The mayor declined to comment any further because it was a personnel matter.