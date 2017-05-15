Critics clobber changes to NPCA code

Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority is considering requiring total loyalty from its board members.

In a draft code of conduct obtained by The Standard, those who do not conform to this pledge to “demonstrate unconflicted loyalty to the interests of the NPCA” will be sanctioned or removed from the board.

“This accountability supersedes any conflicting loyalty such as that to advocacy or interest groups and membership on other boards,” reads the draft code scheduled for debate on Wednesday.

NPCA board members elected by local councils contacted by The Standard expressed reservations about the language in the proposed code.

Meanwhile, how the NPCA governs itself was also the subject a heated email exchange between regional councillors over the weekend that saw Niagara Falls Coun. Bob Gale telling vocal NPCA critic Ed Smith and Welland MPP Cindy Forster to “shut up” about the organization.

Smith had sent all regional councillors an email questioning how and why NPCA board member and Lincoln regional Coun. Bill Hodgson was publicly censured by the board two weeks ago.

“I would strongly suggest that you and MPP Forster as well as anyone that wants to weigh into this – shuts up – until all the evidence is presented to the public,” Gale wrote to Smith in the email obtained by The Standard.

Forster said Monday she has no intention of staying silent.

“What they are clearly doing is trying to gag anyone who disagrees with what they are doing,” said Forster, who has repeatedly called for an independent audit of NPCA and has defended Hodgson in Queen’s Park after the censure motion. “I have never seen a public board move in this kind of direction.”

On Wednesday, NPCA is expected to debate the draft code of conduct prepared by the authority’s director of corporate services, David Barrick a Port Colborne regional councillor.

In a statement sent to The Standard, NPCA board chairman Sandy Annuziata said the code review was prompted by circumstances that led to the censure of Hodgson.

“Most recently we had a board member breach the code of conduct; It is one of the recommendations that came out of those events. We heard loud and clear from residents who believe strongly in holding elected officials accountable when they break the rules,” Annuziata’s statement says.

The Bill Hodgson Censure

On May 1 Annuizata sent a letter to the municipalities represented at NPCA claiming Hodgson did something that undermined a bidding process — one that would have resulted in NPCA hiring an auditor to review its operations. Annuziata does not specify what Hodgson is alleged to have done, but said NPCA engaged Gowling WLG LLP, the legal firm NPCA uses for code of conduct and conflict of interest issues, to review his findings.

The Gowling report was not included in Annunziata’s letter and, to date, has not been released publicly.

On April 26, NPCA held a special meeting during which the vote to censure Hodgson was taken. The debate and vote appears to have happened entirely behind closed doors.

A recorded vote was taken in public to approve the “direction” decided upon during a confidential session. Seven members of the board voted for that motion; four voted against and Hodgson abstained.

According to NPCA bylaws, the board can discuss issues behind closed doors if they relate to the security of NPCA property, land acquisitions, labour relations, potential litigation or “personnel matters about an identifiable individual including authority employees.”

However, NPCA bylaws require, with only specific exceptions, that votes on matters discussed behind closed doors are done in public session.

Requests for an interview with Annunziata were rejected Monday. In an emailed statement, Annunziata said there would be no comment by NPCA about board discussions of decisions behind closed doors and the Gowling report would not be released.

Annunziata did not answer queries about motions or votes taken behind closed doors and if the vote to censure Hodgson was done in accordance with NPCA bylaws.

A code of loyalty

According to Annunziata’s emailed statement, the board undertook a code of conduct review following the Hodgson censure vote.

“It was clear, listening to our partners, an updated and strengthened code of conduct was an important step to take,” the statement reads.

In the report to the NPCA board, Barrick writes the draft code “is a quantitative, but more importantly, a qualitative improvement by closing existing policy gaps.”

The draft code of conduct is five pages long and has 16 sections. The current code is two pages.

Board member Bruce Timms, a St. Catharines regional councillor and former NPCA chair, said the board can pass the draft as written, it can amend the recommendations or it can refer the report back to staff to answer any questions board members may have raised.

Board members contacted by The Standard Monday said they had concerns about some of the document’s provisions. Most would not discuss the document in detail but said they would raise concerns at the board meeting on Wednesday.

“I understand the need for codes of conduct,” said Stewart Beattie, a Hamilton member of the NPCA board. “There are certain things that concern me and I will make them to the board first, rather than the press. That’s just the way I do business and have done business for 50 years.”

Part of the new code of conduct would be an agreement each board member would sign that says, in part, each agrees to “respect the collective decisions of the board and subordinate my personal interest to the best interests of the NPCA.”

Members would also have to pledge to “immediately resign my position as director in the event either I or my colleagues on the board conclude I breached my ‘code of conduct.’”

Timms, said the last point caught his attention.

“You have probably hit on the most interesting part of the conversation for Wednesday, but I won’t comment on it until then,” he said.

Among the proposed changes to the board’s code of conduct is a declaration of loyalty to the authority.

“Directors must demonstrate unconflicted loyalty to the interests of the NPCA,” the draft code reads. “This accountability supersedes any conflicting loyal such as that to advocacy or interest groups or membership on other boards. It also supersedes the personal interest of any board member acting as a customer or client of NPCA.”

For board member and Welland Mayor Frank Campion, the language in the proposed code is problematic as it may force a politician on the board to choose NPCA’s decisions over the needs of the people who elected them.

“My first loyalty is to the City of Welland and its citizens,” he said Monday. “This is not entirely unusual. You do see this kind of thing in codes of conduct on some boards, but it always causes elected officials all kinds of problems.”

NPCA has a 15-member board including the chair. Eleven are selected from Niagara’s municipal councils and one is a Haldimand Region councillor. Three members now are appointed citizens from Thorold and Hamilton.

St. Catharines regional councillor and former NPCA board member Brian Heit said such a demand for loyalty to the NPCA is undemocratic.

“As an elected representative, your first duty is to the voters, to the taxpayers, not to the NPCA,” he said. “That is your first responsibility and that is where your loyalty has to be first and foremost. We had nothing like this when I was on the board, and I can tell you I would never sign such a document.”

In his email statement, Annunziata trumpeted the need for loyalty to the board.

“We expect every board member to uphold their fiduciary responsibility in conducting the important business of the NPCA. Part of that is loyalty to the policies, mandate, and to the strategic plan that the very same board had a hand in creating.”

Speaking with a single voice

The draft code, if adopted by the board, insists the board speaks with a single voice. Public dissent after a vote has been taken can be grounds for dismissal.

“Directors support approved decisions of the board on any matter, irrespective of the director’s personal positions on the issue,” says the draft code. “All directors support all board decisions when outside the boardroom. The board speaks with one voice. Board directors report only results of board decision to the media. Breaches of this policy will be addressed with appropriate sanctions.”

In his emailed statement, Annunziata said the only forum permitted for dissenting opinions is during board meetings.

“Those dissenting opinions are dually recorded and form part of the public record. Once a position is taken and ratified by the board, then we would expect board members to respect the majority will of the board. Those are fundamental democratic principles which every governing body subscribes to,” his statement says.

Campion said he thinks this section of the code goes too far.

He said as an elected politician, he is free to voice his opinion on an NPCA matter even if it happens to differ from the majority will of the board.

“This is something I will raise on Wednesday,” he said. “I think that is too much.”

Heit said any code that insists board members all agree publicly is an unwarranted and undemocratic limitation on free speech.

“So long as a board member doesn’t lie about a decision the board has made, a member can say what they think about a decision,” he said. “On regional council, for instance, sometimes I agree with what council does. Often I do not. Either way, I can tell you why. All of us interact with the public all the time. We see them walking down the street or at the grocery store, and we have a responsibility to tell them what we think about the issues.”

A war of words

While NPCA board members considered the draft code of conduct, questions about the reasons and means of the Hodgson censure were circulating among regional councillors at the end of last week.

St. Catharines activist Ed Smith and vocal critic of the NPCA, sent an email to all regional councillors asking questions about the censure. Smith questioned whether the vote to censure Hodgson conforms to NPCA bylaws.

It is not the first time Smith has raised questions about the authority. In the fall he circulated a report critical of the way the authority operates and it is rife with conflict of interest problems.

NPCA is suing Smith for $100,000 for defamation. Former NPCA CAO Carmen D’Angelo is also suing Smith for $100,000. Smith is counter-suing the NPCA and its former chair, Timms, for $60,000. The cases are still moving through the courts.

In a May 12 email to regional councillors, Smith said NPCA had wounded Hodgson’s reputation.

“The reputation of one of Niagara’s most highly regarded councillors has been tarnished by a rush to judgement by the NPCA board, my hope is that regional council will not support the actions of the board in any way,” Smith wrote.

Smith’s email did not sit well with Gale, who pointedly said Smith needs to be quiet.

“I am not about to judge the NPCA or Coun. Hodgson on this but it is obvious that someone has shared the reasons for his censure — which was in camera — with you. Either that or you are passing judgment without the facts,” Gale said in an email obtained by The Standard. “I would strongly suggest that you and MPP Forster as well as anyone that wants to weigh into this – shuts up – until all the evidence is presented to the public. The only way that can happen is if Coun. Hodgson allows the NPCA to reveal what he is alleged to have done — or tells the public what he has been accused of. Why don’t you suggest this and as well tell us all who told you about what happened in camera at the NPCA.”

In the email, and in an interview with The Standard Monday, Gale said he believes Smith is trying to lay the groundwork for a campaign to run for regional office.

“You now appear to just be posturing for election and seem to be a regular speaker to council. You showed your class by yelling during council meetings — so maybe during next week’s council meeting — where I am sure you will appear again — look in a mirror before you interrupt proceedings and support an integrity commissioner who is draining the taxpayer to no public advantage as I argued two years ago,” Gale wrote.

Smith said he was “dumbfounded” Gale’s email response.

“I respectfully emailed council with an issue that is of grave importance to me,” Smith said. “In return, I get an email from a councillor that not only tells me to shut up, but that I should convey the same message to a duly elected member of provincial parliament.”

Smith took issue to Gale ascribing political motives to his actions

“It is pure conjecture,” he said. “These guys are so undisciplined and unprofessional that they don’t know how to deal with a public that doesn’t come to spread rose petals at their feet.”

Gale said his response was a defence of the authority.

“What I am saying is that, yes, Ed Smith should shut up and let the process play out,” Gale said. “I don’t need to be included on this group emails about this. Normally I don’t even get involved in these group emails, but I felt someone had to speak up for the NPCA.”

Forster, who has pressed for an NPCA audit in Queen’s Park, wasn’t impressed with Gale’s response.

In particular, she objected to the last line in Gale’s email to Smith which said, “Please forward this to MPP Forster so she knows I feel she should worry about the province and not make quick emotional judgments.”

“My emotional judgments? What is that, gender slapping?” Forster said.

“It just seems to me there is a move here to silence anyone opposed to the direction of the NPCA. What is it that they are hiding?”

Forster and Heit said questions about NPCA are being raised by more than one or two people, and point to the regular protests staged outside of NPCA meetings as evidence of a greater public concern.

Bob Gale and Ed Smith email exchange:

From: "Gale, Bob" <Bob.Gale@niagararegion.ca>

To: "edsmith121@yahoo.ca" <edsmith121@yahoo.ca>

Sent: Friday, May 12, 2017 9:45 PM

Subject: Re: Comedy of errors

Dear Mr Smith

I am not about to judge the NPCA or Councillor Hodgson on this but it is obvious that someone has shared the reasons for his censure - which was in camera - with you. Either that or you are passing judgement without the facts.

I would strongly suggest that you and MPP Forster as well as anyone that wants to weigh into this - shuts up - until all the evidence is presented to the public. The only way that can happen is if Councillor Hodgson allows the NPCA to reveal what he is alleged to have done - or tells the Public what he has been accused of. Why don't you suggest this and as well tell us all who told you about what happened in camera at the NPCA.

Sir, I respected how you stood up at the first meeting re the Niagara Wetlands but that was the Provinces fault - not the NPCA.

You now appear to just be posturing for election and seem to be a regular speaker to Council. You showed your class by yelling during Council meetings - so maybe during next weeks Council meeting - where I am sure you will appear again - look in a mirror before you interrupt proceedings and support an Integrity Commissioner who is draining the taxpayer to no public advantage as I argued 2 years ago.

Again - I suggest you ask Councillor Hodgson to publicly allow the NPCA to state what he is alleged to have committed. Then the public can find Bill innocent or guilty. That would be fair.

I will not reply to any other emails you send to the entire group of Councillors as I lose respect doing this from others - but as I would defend the Police Board I am on - I feel someone should stand up for the NPCA and comment - since they have obviously been advised not to comment by their lawyers.

Please forward this to MPP Forster so she knows I feel she should worry about the Province and not make quick emotional judgements. I do not have her email address but I am sure you have a direct line.

Bob Gale

From: Ed Smith [edsmith121@yahoo.ca]

Sent: May 12, 2017 at 6:37:46 AM

Subject: Fw: Comedy of errors

Niagara Regional Councillors,

One week ago I sent the email below to Chair Caslin. It was a call on him to display true leadership in regards to the censure of Bill Hodgson. He has not responded. Accordingly I am sending it to all of you so that you are better informed in the event the subject matter is discussed at next weeks council.

There is a growing understanding in the public that the NPCA Board committed a serious error in issuing a sanction to member Hodgson, especially in light of the fact that the Board voted the opposite, they voted not to censure.

It appears the NPCA Board was determined to censure Hodgson and rushed to do so regardless of their own procedural rules and regulations. Sandy Annunziata is quoted defending the process and the outcome in a Niagara This Week article dated May 10th and therefore it is possible there will be discussion at your next Council.

Summarizing the issues, Chair Annunziata chose to censure the member when in fact he did not have enough votes. His claim that the vote was somehow different when it was held in-camera is not relevant as NPCA board procedures do not allow in-camera votes. If there was a rule that did allow for in-camera votes it is highly suspect that they achieved the 9 votes that would have been required, however there is no rule allowing in-camera votes for anything but procedural matters.

The reputation of one of Niagara's most highly regarded Councillors has been tarnished by a rush to judgement by the NPCA Board, my hope is that Regional Council will not support the actions of the Board in any way. Those of you who wish to be more fully briefed on the situation are encouraged to reply to this email with any questions. The email below which went unanswered by the Chair includes more information and references.

Thanks,

Ed

----- Forwarded Message -----

From: Ed Smith <edsmith121@yahoo.ca>

To: Alan Caslin <alan.caslin@niagararegion.ca>

Sent: Friday, May 5, 2017 11:32 PM

Subject: Comedy of errors

Chair Caslin,

This email is in regards to the "censure" of Councillor Hodgson.

As you are by now aware, it appears that the NPCA Chairman was not well versed in his Board procedures and therefore failed to realize that he needs a 2/3 majority for a censure.

I trust you share my sense of extreme alarm that a Councillor the quality and integrity of Bill Hodgson had his reputation dragged through the mud by what now appears to be an NPCA Board Chair who is either woefully ignorant of his own procedures, or was engaged in a rush to judgement for unknown reasons.

As Chairperson of the Niagara Region you are uniquely positioned to do your part to repair some of the damage. The letter you received from the NPCA Chairman is begging for a response.

For your convenience I provide the following synopsis:

the public vote was 7-4 on the censure issue--video link provided, go to 2:18:40 to observe the public vote

censure requires a 2/3 majority-- NPCA Board of Directors Policy Handbook-(attached). Go to page 15, section C

Obviously a 7-4 vote is a simple majority, but it is not a 2/3 majority as required. Ipso Facto the censure of Bill Hodgson was voted down by the Board and yet for some unexplained reason the Board Chair still chose to publicly censure him.

Now is the time for you to display some real leadership Al. We all are very aware that this entire procedure has been messed up, and although you are not responsible for the actions of the NPCA Board Chairperson, you are in a position to effect some positive response for the Councillor who was wrongly censured. Your response to Chair Annunziata's letter will speak volumes as to where you stand.

I would also point out that rule 14.4 of the attached NPCA policy handbook prohibits in-camera votes, therefore the NPCA Chair can not justify anything that happened in-camera as his reason for the censure. I will further point out that the regulation C "Motion to Censure" is plain that the 2/3 majority must be of "members present"; there were 13 members present in-camera, therefore 9 would be required to achieve a 2/3 majority. That did not happen, and regardless no in-camera vote is official...as we are well aware.

Mayor Easton, I hope you don't mind that I included you in this email, as Councillor Hodgson represents Lincoln I felt it would be appropriate.

Thanks Chair Caslin