Despite the province already saying no, Niagara politicians continue to turn up the heat on their push to terminate a request for proposal to select new operators for Casino Niagara and Fallsview Casino.



A town hall style meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday at the Gale Centre at 7 p.m.



Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati said he, along with Niagara Region Chairman Alan Caslin and Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates, will “send a clear message that jobs in Niagara Falls and Niagara are valuable to our families, and are a priority to keep safe and secure.”



The politicians have already held rallies in front of Fallsview Casino and at Queen’s Park.



“We vowed that we won’t stop until we’re able to correct a flawed process,” said Diodati.



“Up to 1,400 jobs and families could be negatively affected and we can’t stop, we have to fight for these people. Each of us are going to say a little piece. We’re going to rally people. We’re going to give them information. We’re going to let them know where they can write, what they can do to get involved.”



Diodati said residents have stopped him to ask how they could let their opinions be heard.



“We’re going to help let them know what next steps they can do. A lot of people feel frustrated and powerless, they feel that they’re not being listened to, they’re very frustrated.”



Diodati said he extended the invite to all other councillors and politicians to attend the Wednesday event, as well as any casino employees interested in “having a stake in their future” and “making a difference.”



“You’re never too far down the wrong path to turn around and correct it, and we’re in that situation right now where we have an opportunity to stop a mistake,” he said.



“We won’t stop and we’ve made that clear to OLG. Our focus is on jobs. We can achieve all of our goals if we make sure that employment and revenue go hand in hand, but it can’t be revenue ahead of employment.”



Diodati continues to tout a third-party study which questions whether the province’s plan for gaming modernization, including an RFP to select new operators for its two Niagara casinos, could result in up to 1,400 job losses in the region.



The study, commissioned by the city through its business development office last year, also questioned whether both casinos will continue to operate following modernization.



Diodati said while OLG told him they don’t believe job losses will be as high as the study indicated, a recent reassessment of the Fallsview Casino property yielded a 50 per cent reduction in value due to speculation a casino could open in Toronto.



At about 4,000 jobs, the two Niagara Falls casinos form the region’s largest employer.



Last month, Diodati and Caslin sent a joint letter to Finance Minister Charles Sousa asking the RFP be terminated, a request the province declined.



Diodati and Caslin feel the province’s goal of maximizing provincial revenue would undermine the original objectives of Casino Niagara when it opened in 1996, including job creation and economic development for the city.



Diodati said the city was also “assured” by OLG it would be part of the process for developing an RFP, which hasn’t materialized.



OLG expects to announce the successful service provider in the summer of 2018.



“It’s about priorities and making sure that the jobs are the No. 1 priority,” said Diodati about the rally.



“With this RFP, that’s not the case. They’ve made jobs too far down the totem pole where we will lose jobs. OLG has acknowledged that we’ll lose jobs. It’s only a debate of how many and our study shows that up to 1,400. That’s just unacceptable.”



A press release issued in April stated there will be no further communication by OLG about the request process until a winner is announced.



The city’s two casinos are currently operated by Falls Management Group on OLG’s behalf. Last year, OLG notified the company it would not extend its contract past its current term, which ends July 10, 2019.

