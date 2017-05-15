All Peace Bridge traffic lanes to open Thursday

The Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority will reopen the third traffic lane on the Peace Bridge Thursday morning for the summer travel season.



The reopening follows a reduction to two traffic lanes as of November to accommodate ongoing construction activities related to the authority’s $100-million Peace Bridge rehabilitation project.



“The improvements we are making as part of the Peace Bridge rehabilitation project are necessary for a 90-year-old bridge and will ensure the long-term viability of the Peace Bridge as a premier regional and international corridor for travel, tourism and trade,” said authority chairman Tim Clutterbuck.



"We are pleased that the lane closure over the last several months had little adverse impact on traffic flows.”



Prior to the single lane closure, the authority enlisted Jacobs Civil Consultants Inc. to review the impact of operating a two-lane bridge during the period of lane closure.



During the fall/winter of 2017 and 2018, the cycle of a single-lane closure will be repeated.



“One lane of traffic in each direction can certainly accommodate normal traffic flows across the Peace Bridge, both east and westbound, especially during months when daily traffic volumes are significantly lower than in the summer season," said Richard Gobeille, national toll and finance manager for Jacobs Civil Consultants.



All three lanes of the Peace Bridge will be open throughout the busy summer season while other elements of the bridge rehabilitation project continue.



The project is scheduled for full completion in spring 2019.