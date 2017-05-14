Canada 150 art sculpture coming to Table Rock

Table Rock in Niagara Falls will be one of 19 national sites for a Canada 150 public art installation this year.

Niagara Parks Commission chairwoman Janice Thomson says work begins Monday to install a large, 3D illuminated sculpture spelling out 'Canada150' at Table Rock Centre.

The project was created by the Tourism Industry Art Association of Canada (TIAC). Other cities hosting the art sculptures include Toronto, Ottawa, St. John's and Vancouver. All will be launched before Canada Day.

“Niagara Parks is proud to be one of the three Ontario sites selected by TIAC,” said Thomson, who added the sign will resonate with the Parks' own Canada 150 theme of 'Begin Here.'

The sculptures will use an aluminum frame and translucent polycarbonate, with a steel and plywood base. The finished piece will be about 6 feet high and 36 feet long, clad in 1,300 feet of LED lights. It will weigh about 10,000 pounds.

The signs were inspired by the Toronto sculpture at Nathan Phillips Square, created for the 2015 Pan Am Games.

According to the TIAC, the goal is to encourage Canadians and tourists to share photos of the sculptures using the hashtag #3DCanada150.

“Horticultural staff will be landscaping around the base to present a beautiful photo opp that celebrates the country's 150th celebrations and showcases the natural setting of the Horseshoe Falls,” says Thomson.

All signs will be on display until at least the end of 2017.

