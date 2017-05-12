YESTERDAY AND TODAY: Rail yard to shopping centre

In the past, this feature has twice been devoted to the rail yard that for more than half a century occupied the strip of land on the south side of Welland Avenue between Clark and Court streets.

The old photos that were the subjects of those articles both looked at the western half of that property, offering views of the rail sidings and the locomotives and rolling stock parked there, with the tower of Welland Avenue United Church rising in the distance.

This week we take a different view of that stretch of Welland Avenue during its rail yard years.

This surprising, long-forgotten railway use of that area dates back to the late 19th century when the Niagara Central Railway, opened in 1887, ran a track along Welland and then angled over to Raymond Street to its passenger station at the corner of James and Raymond. In 1899 that stretch of the Niagara Central, including its rail yard, was taken over by the newly formed NS&T (Niagara, St Catharines and Toronto) street railway, and the rail yard remained active until 1959.

In the early 1960s all traces of the old rail yard, its tracks and buildings, were removed, and by January 1967 the A&P supermarket chain began building one of its stores where the rail sidings used to be. That store was the anchor of what is today the Midtown Plaza shopping centre

Our old photo this week was taken on March 28, 1959, which happened to be the day on which the NS&T made its last run from St. Catharines to Thorold, thus ending 60 years of its interurban electric rail service. The photo looks eastward along Welland Avenue from about Catherine Street toward Court Street.

Some of the buildings visible in the distance, at the eastern end of the rail yard, were used for maintenance and repair of the cars and locomotives of the NS&T. Other buildings simply offered covered storage areas for the NS&T’s rolling stock. Visible in the photo are three switch engines of the NS&T, used in the freight service the company also provided. Two tracks on the left allowed access from the rail yard to Welland Avenue and on to the rest of the NS&T system.

Today’s photo of that same part of downtown has virtually nothing that matches the 1959 photo — only the small tan building on the far left of the photo, built in the late 1940s as headquarters for the local hydro utility, now part of a health clinic and pharmacy complex.

Otherwise, no trace remains today of the former scene – the repair facilities and the railroad tracks. In their place we find the Giant Tiger supermarket (successor to the A&P) and the parking lots serving it and the other tenants of the Midtown Plaza.

Dennis Gannon is a member of the St. Catharines Heritage Advisory Committee. He can be reached at gannond2002@yahoo.com