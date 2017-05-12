Welland man faces child pornography charges

Wellander James Olesiuk, 56, has been charged with possession of child pornography.

An investigation by the Niagara Regional Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) and members of the Toronto Police Service Child Exploitation Section was conducted. With the help of the Technological Crimes Unit a search was conducted at a home in Welland. A computer and media devices were seized by police said a NRP media release.

Olesiuk has been charged with possession of child pornography, making available child pornography and access to child pornography.