Q: Following the Martindale bridge closure in St. Catharines, officially called J. R. Stork Bridge, many residents have asked “Who was J.R. Stork?”

A: James Roland Stork was a builder, politician and, in his retirement, a fruit farmer.

He was born in Bridlington, Yorkshire, England and came to Canada in 1906. Four years later, he established his construction company J.R. Stork and Sons. It specialized in home construction, but after the Second World War branched out into commercial and industrial projects.

The company was originally on Helliwell’s Lane downtown and expanded in 1953 into greater space on Wright Street along the QEW.

A May 22, 1957 article in The Standard said the firm constructed Westdale school in Grantham, an addition for Prince Philip School and Bank of Commerce buildings on Lake Street and St. Paul Street. They also built a Royal Bank building in Chippawa.

J. R. Stork and Sons was also the general contractor for an addition to Glen Ridge public school, according to a recent report to St. Catharines council.

Stork himself was well known. He was reeve of Louth Township from 1933 to 1935 and again in 1947. He was also warden of Lincoln County in 1934.

He served on the St. Catharines Board of Education for 11 years and was chair of the board in 1945, an obituary in the March 18, 1971 Standard said. He was also on the board of the Niagara Peninsula Sanatorium, an active Mason, a member of the Port Dalhousie Bowling Club and of the St. Catharines Camera Club.

After retiring from the construction company in 1941, his son James A. continued to run the business. Stork bought Martindale Farm from the McSloy family, which founded Canada Hair Cloth, and became a fruit farmer.

He died on March 17, 1971 at St. Catharines General Hospital at the age of 88, six years after his wife Kate. The couple had two daughters and a foster son in addition to James.

The J.R. Stork Bridge named after him on Martindale Road was shut down after a significant rain storm this month. Soil along the embankment saturated and slipped away on the approach to the bridge. It’s expected to be closed for two months while repairs are made.

Q: With all the construction on Lakeshore Road in St. Catharines, traffic is going up and down Lake Street, Geneva Street etc. to avoid the construction. Going up Lake Street, they need an advance to make a left to Linwell Road. It is not uncommon to wait for four lights to turn. Why can’t there be a left turn signal?

A: You’re not the only one who’s complained about the traffic detoured off Lakeshore Road jamming up Lake Street.

“We have been fielding a lot of complaints and emails about that particular intersection based on this new level of traffic that we’re experiencing along there,” said St. Catharines manager of transportation services Brian Applebee.

“It is temporary in nature. Unfortunately, it’s through the summer as the region reconstructs out on Lakeshore.”

Applebee explained that adding an advanced green isn’t a simple task.

The signal lights at the intersection aren’t capable of doing advanced flashes. A whole new traffic light head would have to be installed to allow for advanced greens. Technology loops would also have to be placed into the road to detect when the advanced lights should come on or they’d come on all the time.

By the time that’s all done, Applebee said it’s possible the Region’s Lakeshore Road construction would be over.

He said the region has been making tweaks to the lights to facilitate movement but there isn’t a whole lot that can be done because the area is saturated with extra traffic from Lakeshore.

“It is a challenging intersection at the best of times out there.”

In the March 25 Search Engine column, we spoke with Insp. Akrum Ghadban of the RCMP Police Dog Training Centre in Innisfail, Alberta about a puppy naming contest for 13 future police dogs. The catch — all names had to begin with the letter “K.” On Thursday, the RCMP revealed the winning names, chosen from 21,000 entries from children across the country.

The 13 German shepherd puppies will be named Kage, Kai, Kammo, Kaos, Karma, Kate, Kato, Kaya, Kayla, Kazoo, Knight, Koda and Kullu.

The RCMP has 173 handlers with German shepherds across the country. Ninety-four per cent of the service’s dogs working today were born at the training centre as part of the RCMP police breeding program.

Martindale Road, where the J. R. Stork Bridge is located, is named after the Martindale family, whose first settler to the area was John Martindale. He died in 1846 after a long illness. Members of the Martindale family were believed to include a postmaster, brewery owners, active local militia members and the Welland Canal’s engineer. But John’s descendants really made a name for themselves when they moved to the United States where they owned banks and became friends with the likes of Henry Ford. Family members included Wales Martindale, a superintendent of schools in Detroit and Republican Senator Frederick Martindale, who passed a bill championing worker’s safety.

