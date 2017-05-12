School bus squeezes under bridge

Students were safely dropped off at school when a school bus got stuck under a bridge on Canal Bank Road in Welland Friday morning.

Sherry Roswell, regional manager of Sharp Bus Lines, said the bus had been detoured to avoid the fire scene, which made the driver go a rout they normally never do. Roswell said staff were surprised by the incident and this is the first time this has happened.

The driver was unharmed, and the bus sustained minor damage to the aerial. Roswell said staff were able to get the bus unstuck by lowering the vehicle. She said they placed heavy objects in the bus to assist with lowering it.

MAllenberg@postmedia.com

Twitter: @M_Allenberg