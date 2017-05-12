Rungeling celebrates her 106th birthday

At age 106 the party is still going strong for former pilot Dorothy Rungeling.

Thursday afternoon Rungeling celebrated her birthday at the Lookout Ridge retirement community in Pelham. Residents of the home, as well as community members, attended the small gathering to honour Rungeling, and enjoy some cake.

Rungeling said she wasn’t feeling well Thursday morning and couldn’t imagine having a party. But she said she was pleased it was a small gathering and she ended up having a good time.

“I thought, I just can’t face it … but everything turned out wonderful.”

Rungeling, who was swarmed by adoring friends and fans, said the key to a long life is not drinking coffee or alcohol. She said she also avoided smoking, and makes sure to eat lots of vegetables.

“People don’t seem to know what vegetables are anymore … strange,” she said with a laugh.

Lookout Ridge service attendant Victoria Bedesky said Rungeling absolutely loves her vegetables.

“If we have carrots she asks for a heaping bowl of carrots … that’s the secret (to her age),” Bedesky said.

Asked what 106 feels like, Rungeling replied with a laugh, “Well, what does 40 feel like?”

Staff at the retirement village said Rungeling is known for her sense of humour and wit. Marketing manager Melissa Stewart said Rungeling doesn’t act her age.

“She’s hilarious and really easy to talk to,” Stewart said.

Bedesky and Stewart agreed Rungeling is extremely modest about her accomplishments. Bedesky said Rungeling doesn’t talk about her life as a pilot unless people ask her about it.

Rungeling paved the way for female pilots and became an inspiration. She began flying during a time when only a few women were involved in aviation. She was the first female Canadian to have an airline transport licence and was the first to fly a helicopter solo. In recent years she turned to writing books.

In 2015 Niagara’s southern municipal airport was renamed Niagara Central Dorothy Rungeling Airport in honour of her achievements.

During a renaming celebration in September 2015 Pelham Ward 1 Coun. Richard Rybiak said Rungeling “is a true Canadian hero and someone who deserves to be recognized.”

The airport hasn’t changed its signage yet to reflect the name change, but there are plans to make changes soon. Airport assistant manager Bob Cullen said the airport is awaiting approval from the regional airport commission for funding.

Cullen said all paperwork and flight supplements have been changed to read Niagara Central Dorothy Rungeling Airport.

