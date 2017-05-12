Back in 2008, St. Catharines city councillors were slowly moving towards establishing a code of conduct.

In fact, they approved one in principle early that year. But before casting it in stone, councillors decided to have a committee review its wording one more time.

This was too much for a Port Dalhousie resident who urged councillors not to wait, saying a delay might cause some people to wonder “what are you afraid of?”

The concerned citizen, Andy Petrowski, also took exception to comments made by Coun. Bruce Williamson that the code might discourage people from running for public office.

“If this discourages anyone from running for office, you might have something to hide and the public doesn’t want you,” Petrowski declared during a presentation to council.

Later that spring, council approved the new code, but insisted complainants had to produce evidence of wrongdoing rather just point to a perception of malfeasance.

Coun. Joe Kushner said this would guard against “malicious or vexatious” complaints.

“You have to have facts,” Kushner said.

But Petrowski, who once again appeared before council, insisted a broader scope was needed, arguing “both real and apparent” violations of the code should be investigated.

My, my, how times have changed.

Last month at a meeting to update Niagara Region’s code of conduct, Petrowski, now a two-term regional councillor, had this to say:

“I believe that the code of conduct is nothing less than a convenient and very costly political tool, funded by local taxpayers, for some with an axe to grind to launch their personal and political attacks against their enemies ...”

And, of course, this week the councillor was more Perry Como than Perry Mason when he bombed bigly trying to convince Superior Court Justice David Edwards to stall the release of three Region-sanctioned integrity reports relating to Petrowski’s conduct.

The abrasive and bellicose Petrowski says and does these things for a variety of reasons, but always with know-it-all bravado.

Such hubris can come back to bite you. It’s happened to Petrowski in the past, and again this week.

Forget codes of conduct, integrity commissioners, the bill of rights and political feuds for the moment. Focus, instead, on the email the St. Catharines regional councillor distributed shortly after his face-planting performance in court Wednesday.

Channeling his inner Donald Trump, Petrowski wrote:

“The judicial system is rigged from the judges all the way down to law offices. Our courts will have no part in upholding our constitution if it means the politically correct crowd of politicians will lose their only tool to punish and silence folks like me willing to stand up for the taxpayers almost at any cost.”

I didn’t think it was possible for Petrowski to lower the bar for political discourse in Niagara any further. Clearly, though, I underestimated him.

For some time now, Petrowski has had his apologists and enablers, several of whom sit on regional council.

Their reasoning or self-delusion goes something like this. Sure, Andy has his shortcomings. But despite flaws A,B,C,D,E,F and maybe G — alright, H, too — he’s smart and fights hard for the taxpayer.

News flash: Petrowski isn’t going to change. He will continue to be who he is, code of conduct rulings be damned.

However, he can and should be politically isolated. And that’s a statement aimed squarely at his aforementioned apologists and enablers.

The man has asserted our judicial system is rigged, with judges in on the fix.

What, you’re going to overlook that paranoid expression of idiocy and fomenting of civic disrespect because he talks about lowering taxes?

Shame on you.

When it’s time to cast ballots in 2018, let’s hope voters not only remember the increasingly demented, attention-seeking rantings of Petrowski, but also his fellow politicians who willingly turned a deaf ear to them.

