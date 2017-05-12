Fire destroys Welland building

It took Welland Fire and Emergency Services firefighters more than five hours to bring a stubborn building fire under control at 675 King Street, near Ontario Road.



Welland Fire and Emergency Services Fire Chief Brian Kennedy said firefighters were dispatched at 5 a.m. Friday for the report of a fire at the five-unit building, just north of Ontario Road.



“We had a quick response right from King Street … and flames were visible from the back corner of the building. An interior crew went in and found a back unit fully-involved.”



Kennedy said firefighters made an aggressive attack and were able to put out the fire in the back unit, but it had already spread due to the construction of the old building.



“The residents were able to evacuate from the building. We had one pet that (Niagara EMS) paramedics and firefighters performed rescue breathing on until the humane society came,” said the chief.



An eight-unit building to the south was also evacuated due to smoke and the fire next door, the chief said. The Niagara branch of Canadian Red Cross and Victim Services Niagara were on scene to help those displaced by the fire.



Deputy Fire Chief Adam Eckhart tweeted from the scene that houses in the area of the fire were

evacuated and he was asking others nearby to close windows and doors closed to keep smoke out.



Smoke from the fire was drifting to the southwest, toward Canal Bank Road and the recreational waterway, and was visible from Elm Street and Stonebridge Drive in Port Colborne.



Kennedy said Welland fire called on for Pelham for mutual aid. Pelham sent its aerial, as Welland’s was out of service, and volunteer firefighterss.



“We had 42 firefighters and I think we are down to 32 now,” the chief said about three hours in to the fire, adding they were a mix of Welland and Pelham volunteers, and Welland career firefighters.



He said there was major concern that a parapet wall was going to come down in the fire, so crews were positioned in such a way that if the wall had collapsed, no one would have been in jeopardy.



“We established a collapse zone pretty early.”



The chief had no cause of the fire and said investigators were already looking into it, adding it was likely the Fire Marhsal’s office would be called to the scene.



Niagara Regional Police said a person originally unaccounted for at the been found and was safe with his family. Police said the family of Bradley Nelson, 25, had asked for their and the media’s help in locating the man.

dajohnson@postmedia.com

Twitter: @DaveJTheTrib