I quite like Stephen Fry.

The English humorist has been an eloquent, clever commentator who can, in the best tradition of intelligent comedy, make you laugh and then feel uncomfortable from one line to the next.

What I don’t appreciate about him is his frequent, often vitriolic attacks on faith, faithful people and the object of our spiritual devotion.

That being said, I certainly don’t want to see him, or anyone else for that matter, facing court charges and possible fines for expressing their opinions, as uninformed and mis-guided as they may be.

Sadly, that’s exactly what might happen to Fry. It was recently revealed the comedian is facing a blasphemy charge in Ireland following an interview in 2015 in which he offended a listener of Irish broadcaster, RTE. During the interview, Fry was asked what he would ask God if he came face to face with him.

His response was: “How dare you? How dare you create a world to which there is such misery that is not our fault? It’s not right, it’s utterly, utterly evil. Why should I respect a capricious, mean-minded, stupid god who creates a world that is so full of injustice and pain? We have to spend our life on our knees thanking him? What kind of god would do that? The god who created this universe, if it was created by god, is quite clearly a maniac, an utter maniac, totally selfish.”

The listener said he felt compelled, under Ireland’s Defamation Act, to file the complaint. Should Fry be found guilty, he could be fined the equivalent of $37,500.

There are three main problems with Christ followers responding with this type of litigious action, instead of a more Biblical response. The first specifically deals with the Fry comments, the second is more general, and the third deals with the person of Jesus Christ himself.

So, then, to the comedian. I’ve read and re-read his comments several times now, and I’m still not exactly sure just who it is that Fry is guilty of blaspheming.

The “god” that Fry is mentioning is certainly not the God of the Bible. If this were the deity of Christianity, I would join Fry in his angry response to this entity, but again, this is not the God of Christian scripture.

However God created the universe, it was not a creation of “injustice and pain,” but a creation so perfect that it could only be described as a garden, a place teeming with life and beauty. While injustice and pain are certainly part of our experience, it is by our introduction, not part of the original design.

The second part of Fry’s comments are equally mystifying. With the precision that science has revealed to be required for the creation of the universe, this is not the handiwork of a maniac.

Finally, of all the descriptors ascribed to Jesus Christ, both within the canon of the Bible, and millennia of extra-Biblical scholarship, no one seriously applies the word “selfish” to Christ.

Clearly then, Fry’s comments are for some unknown god, but not the God that Scripture reveals.

Sadly too many people in our communities share similar viewpoints as Fry.

Even more unfortunate is that when Christ followers respond to such criticism with legal briefs instead of sound apologetics and a loving presentation of the Gospels, we lose the opportunity to share the grace and beauty of the true God of the universe with those with genuine questions.

Squandering that opportunity and fining those that disagree with us, whether they are famous comedians or our next door neighbours, is something that none of us should be fine with.

