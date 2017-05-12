Elton John tickets for Meridian Centre scooped up

Elton John fans hoping to scoop up tickets for the St. Catharines show when they go on sale in person Monday will have to turn on those sad songs.

The concert at the Meridian Centre sold out Friday morning shortly after online sales were opened to the general public.

“Based on the hype, the amount of phone calls, the amount of friends coming out of the woodwork who were asking for tickets, we knew this would happen,” said Kay Meilleur, Meridian Centre director of marketing.

“This is the biggest act that’s ever come to St. Catharines. When you have a legend in your building, you completely expect to sell-out that quickly.”

Tickets were $85.50 to $185 to see John in a relatively intimate 360 degree setting with 6,400 people.

“It’s going to be a nice setup,” Meilleur said. “It will be a great place to see him rather than the ACC or Rogers where he’d be a little speck on the stage.”

The Meridian Centre announced Monday that Elton John would be stopping in St. Catharines on Nov. 15 as part of his six-city Wonderful Crazy Night Tour 2017.

Meilleur’s original post on Facebook announcing the show reached 108,000 people.

“For me, it’s really a true indication of how many people are really interested in the show,” she said.

American Express customers were able to take advantage of a pre-sale and snatched just under 3,000 tickets before Friday, when the general public had a shot at another 2,500. Additional tickets were also available to Meridian Centre club and suite holders.

Meilleur said all tickets were grabbed up immediately when Ticketmaster opened the online box office at 10 a.m. Friday. Buyers had a short time to complete their purchase before the tickets would be released back into the system. At 10:16 a.m. there were 400 tickets back up for grabs.

By 10:30, they were down to single tickets and there were only seven left at 11:45 a.m.

The very last ticket was sold at 12:20 p.m.

Tickets were being re-sold on the third-party site StubHub Friday afternoon, ranging from $156 US to $1,000 US, leading to complaints of scalpers. Meilleur said buyers, scalpers or not, could only purchase eight tickets from any one household.

There were thousands of people waiting to buy tickets at 10 a.m. Friday.

“Really you have to be persistent,” she said, explaining buyers needed to keep checking the Ticketmaster page for tickets that were being released by people who didn’t want them or were experiencing credit card declines.

“Not everybody is going to get them for sure. There’s only 6,400 available in the whole venue and thousands and thousands and thousands that want them.”

The Meridian Centre opened in October 2014 and has had other quick sell-outs with comedian Jerry Seinfeld and reality TV star Theresa Caputo.

Elton John is the one of the top-selling solo artists of all time with 250 million records sold worldwide. He’s had 38 gold records, 31 platinum albums and 29 consecutive Top 40 hits, including Crocodile Rock, Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer and Philadelphia Freedom.

He has the record for the second biggest-selling single of all time, the 1997 Candle in the Wind, which was a re-recording of his hit a tribute to Princess Diana following her death.

