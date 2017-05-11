Projects to benefit from $4.3M in OLG revenue

Council allocated the final $4.3 million of its 2016-2017 casino-hosting revenue on about 20 projects including parks, roads and a new fire truck.

The annual revenues from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming contribution agreement with the city increased to $24.5 million from $23.7 million in 2015-2016.

Council had already committed $20.2 million to various projects and initiatives in its 2017 budget, such as $5.9 million to subsidize the tax levy, $4.2 million to pay for casino unit policing and $382,574 as part of an annual contribution to a reserve for a new south Niagara hospital.

On Tuesday night, politicians approved the spending of the remaining $4.3 million and Coun. Victor Pietrangelo credited finance director Todd Harrison for “spreading the money out” over many departments.

“Some of them are really nice,” he said.

Pietrangelo pointed to $300,000 to support an upgrade to the Winter Festival of Lights, $760,945 for a redevelopment of Riverview Park, $850,000 for upgrades to the MacBain Community Centre’s HVAC system, and $650,000 to replace a fire truck.

Council allocated $117,000 for section five of the Millennium Recreation Trail, including a cycle track.

Coun. Wayne Thomson said one project that may seem “rather insignificant,” but important to residents in the neighbourhood, is $250,000 for the reconstruction of laneways on Second Avenue and Third Avenue.

“People have been waiting for probably three years for this to happen — a little laneway in between Second and Third Avenue, to the north of McRae Street, where the people have not been able to drive up to get into the back of their properties, their garages, because of the potholes,” he said.

“It was supposed to be done two or three years ago. It wasn’t in the budget. They were told it was going to be done last year. Didn’t happen, so they’re going to be very pleased and thank staff for looking after that. Very important for those people.”

Coun. Carolynn Ioannoni said she’s disappointed $800,000 for the Stamford library branch is not included.

“We’ve gone through that budget for this renovation over and over and over again,” she said.

“That library services thousands and thousands of people in that end of the city.”

Ioannoni said the library board was asked by city staff not make a presentation during Tuesday evening’s meeting because staff needed more information.

“There were only housekeeping measures that had to be cleaned up,” she said.

Harrison said staff met with the library chief administrative officer and “we advised that there was more work that they had to do in regards to their request and suggested that they come back at a further date.”

He said there will be more OLG funding and the project could be considered in the near future.

Coun. Kim Craitor said council could consider the project when the city receives the next quarter of OLG funding.

“It does need work and it is well used,” he said.

Projects

$850,000: MacBain Community Centre HVAC upgrades – Phase 1

$760,945: Riverview Park development

$650,000: Replacement fire truck

$325,000: Radio dispatch upgrade increased costs

$300,000: Winter Festival of Lights upgrade – Year 1

$300,000: Chippawa Arena lighting and ceiling upgrades

$250,000: Second/Third laneways reconstruction

$130,000: Fallsview Boulevard engineering design

$117,000: Millennium Recreation Trail section 5 and cycle track

$115,000: Drummond Rd. watermain and road reconstruction design

$75,000: Asphalt paving – service centre

$70,000: Chippawa town hall windows and doors

$60,000: Rail review

$60,000: Sign inventory input module

$50,000: City hall improvements

$50,000: Fence replacement program

$45,000: Traffic signal video detection

$30,000: Paddock Park reforestization

$30,000: Designated substance an up

$30,000: Chippawa Arena rubber floor – Phase 3

$10,000: Fire prevention public education props