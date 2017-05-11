Police catch suspect red-handed

The Niagara Regional Police caught their man with his pants down.

The Street Crime Unit arrested the suspect after undercover officers saw him exposing himself while seated in a car at Brock University parking lot.

The NRP had been receiving reports of a man exposing himself while masturbating in the area of several schools in St. Catharines for about a month.

During the investigation, officers believed they had identified the suspect — and began to conduct "mobile surveillance” on him, said a media release from the NRP.

The undercover work paid off Wednesday at 12:40 p.m. in a parking lot at Brock.

When the cop tried to arrest the man, he sped away in the vehicle almost striking the officer.

Police followed the suspect, who continued to drive in a dangerous manner, before finally stopping him on Highway 406. He was arrested without incident.

Tshituni Nzembela-Kalumba, age 35, of St. Catharines is charged with a number of offences including committing an indecent act in a public place, resisting arrest and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was held in custody pending his morning bail hearing Thursday.

