NRP gets new deputy

The chair of the Niagara Regional Police services board says the newly appointed deputy chief is eminently qualified, but has a big first task ahead of him.

“We wanted the best person for the job. This is not to say we don’t have great candidates in our service. We certainly do, but this guy came along and just blew us away,” Bob Gale said of Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Bill Fordy, who has been hired as the next NRP deputy chief. “But I told him directly. You have a real job in front of you. You have to earn the respect of the front line.”

Fordy, who currently oversees all operational and administrative RCMP functions in the lower mainland district of British Columbia, will replace outgoing deputy chief Joe Matthews who retired in January.

His appointment marks the first time the NRP’s top posts are held by officers who were not promoted through the service’s ranks. NRP Chief Jeff McGuire’s previous post was with the Toronto police service.

Fordy’s district comprises 13 RCMP detachments in 28 communities in B.C. serving more than 1.8 million people.

He will assume his duties with Niagara Regional Police on June 27.

McGuire declined to be interviewed about Fordy’s appointment. In an emailed statement Wednesday he said he is looking forward to meeting Fordy.

“Yesterday at 3:30 p.m. I met with the chair and vice chair of the police services board and they advised me they had selected Assistant Commissioner Bill Fordy of the RCMP as the next deputy chief of the NRPS. I look forward to meeting with Assistant Commissioner Fordy and discussing his future role with the Niagara Regional Police Service,” the statement reads. “Assistant Commissioner Fordy brings much experience and knowledge from his 28 years of service with the RCMP and I look forward to working with Bill to continue the excellent work performed by all members of the NRPS, both civilian and sworn.”

Gale said he understands that some NRP officers will be unhappy the deputy chief’s position is being filled by an outsider, but said the board’s duty was to find the best candidate possible.

The police board conducted a national search and was open to both internal and external applicants. Gale said about 20 people applied for the job.

He said Chief McGuire was present during stages of the interview process and was permitted to offer comments to the board, but not a recommendation.

“Again, this is not to say we did not have excellent candidates from within the service,” Gale said. “I can tell you the number two choice was from the service.”

Gale said the board was impressed with Fordy’s experience. In particular, Gale said, was Fordy’s knowledge of the fentanyl crisis in British Columbia. The powerful opioid is in Niagara and the number of opioid related overdoses and deaths are rising.

“He told us the crisis is out west, but it is coming here. Niagara cannot hide from it,” Gale said.

“It is a tremendous privilege to be appointed to this position. I am very excited to be serving the citizens of the Niagara Region and working with Chief Jeff McGuire and all the men and women of the Niagara Regional Police Service,” Fordy said in a statement released by the NRP