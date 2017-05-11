Integrity commissioner slams Petrowski

Niagara’s integrity commissioner leaves little doubt in his ruling on a code of conduct complaint about St. Catharines regional Coun. Andy Petrowski’s social media activity.

Puerile, disdainful, insulting, amateurish, ridiculous, odious — all are words John Mascarin uses to describe as a series of tweets sent by Petrowski.

Mascarin ruled the posts violated Niagara Region’s code of conduct for councillors.

“This is not a case of a single offensive tweet — there are six separate instances of offensive tweets being sent out by the councillor,” Mascarin wrote in one of three reports.

“What the tweets are not is thoughtful or illuminating or enlightening or humanizing. The councillor’s tweets make no attempt to elevate the level of discourse on the issues they purport to raise in any way — they merely seek to incite and provoke.”

Mascarin has ruled on three complaints made about Petrowski’s behaviour in documents given to The Standard by Petrowski himself ahead of their scheduled release on May 18 at a regional council meeting.

Mascarin found Petrowski violated the code for all three complaints.

The two involving his use of Twitter are similar in nature.

A third addresses Petrowski’s behaviour at meetings.

No complainant is listed in the reports.

Mascarin’s primary recommendation in all three cases is that Petrowski apologize.

Regional council must now consider whether it will impose the penalty recommended by Mascarin, which is limited by the Municipal Act to either a reprimand or suspension of pay for up to 90 days.

Mascarin doesn’t suggest financial penalties for any of the violations — though in two of the instances he cautioned that if Petrowski continued to contravene the code, a “recommendation of a monetary penalty may be the next step in enforcement.”

Mascarin also recommends Petrowski acknowledge his tweets were inappropriate.

Niagara Region’s code of conduct outlines a councillor’s responsibilities. It asks all members to observe seven main points, which include maintaining the highest standard of ethical conduct; avoiding any situation liable to give rise to a conflict of interest and taking into account the public character of their function.

Petrowski handed over all three reports to a reporter at The Standard Thursday afternoon.

“I have nothing to hide,” Petrowski said with a smile as he turned over the reports. “I went out of my way to come down here and give them to you.”

It was an about-face after Petrowski spent all day in Superior Court in Welland Wednesday fighting to keep the reports from being made public until a Charter of Rights and Freedoms challenge could be heard in court over whether the code of conduct violates his right to free speech.

He lost that battle. He and Fred Bracken of Fort Erie filed the motion together and now must to pay the Region’s court costs of $5,500, the court ruled.

Petrowksi was unrepentant and referred to the code of conduct as a “joke.”

“How fair is it that the target of an organized smear campaign still does not know who the complainants are, that I have never seen the actual complaints, and that I was never given an opportunity to be heard before the integrity commissioner reports were first written?” Petrowski said. “Where is the integrity in that process, which a high-priced Toronto lawyer, some call an integrity commissioner, has chosen to run with.

“All three complaints are frivolous and vexatious and designed to accomplish a much bigger political outcome: shaming and silencing.

“I will not allow a puny code of conduct to do it either, as this is Canada, not North Korea. For now.”

Mascarin declined to respond.

“As always, I thank you for the opportunity to comment, which I must respectfully decline,” he said. “I will report to regional council when the matters are scheduled to be considered.”

In one of his reports, Mascarin said his conclusion is not a result of “political correctness gone mad.”

“The conclusion was arrived at by carefully measuring the councillor’s conduct against the code adopted by regional council.”

Both Twitter complaints are similar. The first was filed Dec. 6, 2016. It is the result of a series of six tweets sent from an account belonging to Petrowski.

The second code of conduct complaint was filed on Jan. 25, 2017. It was the result of three tweets.

Three of them deal with religious issues. One finished by saying the Qur’an is not the truth and a book about a false prophet. Another compared Jesus and Muhammad and said Muhammad promoted “warfare and violence, hatred, intolerance, misogyny, oppression and pedophilia.”

In his report, Mascarin said elected members of council are free to hold religious beliefs and express their beliefs over the Internet.

However, for the purpose of the code, if a councillor communicates his or her beliefs in such a way so as to attempt to impose those beliefs or discriminate by creed, it breaches the section of the code dealing with respect, truth, honesty and integrity.

Another set of tweets targeted Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn.

One was accompanied by a graphic of what Mascarin said “can only be described as a human-monster hybrid creature.”

It was sent directly to Augustyn’s Twitter account, stating, “Pelham Mayor and 2/3 Council ram $36 MILLION Puck Palace. Seals fate of scaly Dave at 2018 election.”

Augustyn said he couldn’t comment on the specifics of any one of Mascarin’s reports because he hadn’t seen them.

“I do, however, look forward to discussing it at the next meeting of regional council. This has been going on for far too long. It is important to get this issue behind us. I’m not saying this isn’t important, but we have other things we need to focus on.”

The first code of conduct complaint against Petrowski was filed on Sept. 28, 2016, for his action at council meetings.

At the special meeting in Pelham on April 25, 2016, on the construction of a new community centre, Petrowski attempted to speak on behalf of a friend who had pre-registered as a delegation but was ill. While the council agreed to receive a written submission, Petrowski believed he was inappropriately prevented from speaking.

Petrowski walked past the sitting members of council and interrupted Augustyn, who was addressing a delegate, by saying, “Good job” and “Kicked off the agenda” before calling Augustyn a “disgusting mayor.”

Augustyn asked Petrowski to leave, but he continued to disturb the meeting. The mayor then requested the clerk escort Petrowski from the meeting. A video of the meeting showed Petrowski was already on his way out when Augustyn made the request.

Almost two months later, at a Niagara Region corporate services meeting when the Pelham community centre was on the agenda, Petrowski found himself in hot water again.

Augustyn told the committee that Petrowski “disrupted the meeting (in Pelham) and had to be thrown out of the meeting.”

Petrowski responded by saying, “That is nonsense. I was on my way out of the meeting, and I called you a disgusting mayor at the time and I did not come as a councillor. You can’t mischaracterize it. If he wants to throw it open … I was thrown out of the meeting … the mayor lied … for the record, the mayor lied.”

Mascarin concluded Petrowski may not have breached the code to the extent alleged in the complaint. However, an adverse ruling at a meeting does give him a “carte blanche exemption” to the duties and responsibilities under the code.

In this instance, Mascarin recommends Petrowski provide both an oral and writing apology to Augustyn, Pelham town council and the committee. He recommends the apology be delivered at a meeting of regional council.

