Diverse art featured at Pelham festival

The 31st annual Pelham Art Festival kicks off Friday night at Pelham Arena.

About 75 artists using various mediums will attend the festival, selling their wares. Festival chair Heidi TeBrake said there will be something for every taste and budget.

TeBrake said the three-day festival has a different feel to it each day. Friday night is usually more of a community event, while Saturday is focused on families and Sunday will carry the Mother’s Day theme.

Last year the event hosted a Mother’s Day brunch, which TeBrake said was a success.

Chef Ray Haymes from Churchhill Natural Meats and Rachael Haymes from Nature’s Corner Bakery and Cafe will provide the brunch Sunday. There will be a variety of options to choose from, including a $25 per person fixed menu. Tickets are available at the show, or can be purchased in advance for $20.

TeBrake expects at least a couple of thousand people will visit the festival during the weekend. She said the event has been a success throughout the years because there are always different and unique artists.

Another crowd-pleaser is its live entertainment. TeBrake said in the past some eventgoers have ended up dancing in the aisles while they shop.

Money raised during the festival supports community programs. TeBrake said the board of directors and committee recently donated $20,000 to support the Maple Acre Library and $10,000 to support libraries in general. The money raised will support these causes, as well as scholarships for local high schools and community arts programs.

Doors open Friday at 7 p.m., when admission is $10. Admission is $5 on both Saturday and Sunday. For more information visit www.pelhamartfestival.com/festival.html.

