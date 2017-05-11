50 couples renewing vows at St. George's Church

Three generations of their family have stood inside the same church, affirming marriage vows that have lasted a lifetime.

And on Saturday, two of those couples will repeat their words of commitment to each other.

They will be among the 50 couples who will renew their wedding vows at St. George’s Anglican Church in downtown St. Catharines, as part of a collection of events to celebrate the church’s 225th anniversary this year. In 1792, the church was a community of people who met in each other’s homes. Four years later, they met in a building by the Burgoyne bridge. It has since burned down. And in 1840, their church on Church Street was built.

Kelly and John Belford of St. Catharines were married 22 years ago, during a service on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve.

Kelly’s parents, Barbara and Richard Malton, also from St. Catharines, were married at St. George’s on May 13, 1967 — exactly 50 years to the date they will repeat their wedding vows on Saturday.

And Barbara’s parents, Henry and Jean Hall, were married there in 1941. They died in 1988.

The church is holding three renewal services on Saturday — at 11 a.m., 1 p.m and 3 p.m. — for couples who were either married at the church, or who attend the church, said Rev. Martha Tatarnic.

They will renew vows as a group, and receive individual blessings from the clergy.

“Love is a choice you have to continue to make. Commitment is a choice you have to continue to make,” said Tatarnic.

“It can be meaningful on occasion to do that in a public, visible way.”

Barbara, 68, was 17 years old and still in high school when Richard, 70, asked to marry her over cherry coke and fries at the Diana Sweets diner on St. Paul Street. He slipped a ring to her under the table at their booth.

When they married, Barbara was 18 and working as a secretary. Richard was 20 and needed signed consent from his parents. He was a milkman for Avondale Dairy, delivering bottles of milk to houses in the city.

Barbara bought her wedding dress from the Simpsons-Sears department store in the Pen Centre. There were two styles. Her girlfriend, who was also engaged, bought one style and Barbara bought the dress with the hooped skirt. Richard rented a tux from Herzog’s.

Kelly, 47 and John, 51, were engaged Labour Day weekend 1994. They had dinner plans at Inn on the Twenty restaurant. John stopped by her apartment and asked her then. Kelly is a teacher so the wedding had to be on a school holiday.

They were married four months later, at a candlelit service at St. George’s on Dec. 31. Their reception at a hall on Lake Street turned into a New Year’s Eve party for guests.

Their vow renewals will be meaningful to each of the couples.

“It’s a reminder of what you have today and what you promised then,” said Kelly.

In John’s words: “It’s a formal recognition of what you believed then and what you believe today.”

“And Anna gets to see it all,” said Kelly.

Their 16-year-old daughter, Anna, has been attending the church since she was a baby in its nursery. Maybe one day, she’ll make it four generations of marriages, they speculate.

Money raised from anniversary events will help to refurbish the church’s organ and provide clean water to a First Nation’s community in northern Ontario.

Celebrations

St. George’s Anglican Church is celebrating its 225th anniversary with many events this year. For a complete list of events, visit www.stgeorgesanglican.ca or its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/stgeorgesanglican.