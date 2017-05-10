Welland opposed to development charge changes

Progress in Welland may come to a halt if Niagara Region moves forward with proposed changes to development charges, city councillors said.



Councillors were reacting to a detailed report from city planner Grant Munday, outlining the city’s position on the proposed changes and what it would like to see changed.



Development charges, collected from developers when building permits are issued, help pay for the cost of infrastructure required to provide things such as roads, transit, water, sewer, parks, community centre, police and fire facilities.



Munday said the charges ensure the cost of providing infrastructure to new developments is not borne by existing residents and businesses in the form of higher taxes.



In his report, Munday said under the proposed changes, single-detached dwelling development charges would rise to $19,006 from the current $10,484. He referenced a number of other changes that would see charges increase dramatically, exemptions for industrial development dropped, and changes to Community Improvement Plan incentives.



“Some of these changes will have a negative impact on our ability to promote redevelopment downtown and on brownfield lands,” Munday said.



He said city staff have been in talks with regional staff all along, and were now providing their comments and what they want to see changed.



The changes, Munday said, were being proposed in order to accommodate projected population growth in West Lincoln, Grimsby and Niagara Falls. That projected growth will require more infrastructure in terms of water and sewer.



Asked by Ward 2 Coun. David McLeod if there were other ways to finance the water and sewer projects, Munday said taxes could be increased in those municipalities and funding from federal and provincial sources could be sought.



“Or they could have area-specific development charges based on capital improvements needed in those areas. We did something similar with development charges for the Hunter’s Pointe area,” he said.



Ward 4 Coun. Pat Chiocchio reacted strongly to the Munday’s report.



“I can’t believe this report, the region must have had an off day when they came up with this. I thought Niagara was supposed to be open for business. They way I read this, it looks like we’re closed,” said Chiocchio.



“We finally get development in the area and the region wants to take it away from us. It’s disgusting,” he added.



Chiocchio asked how the city could go about defeating the proposed charges and stop the region from moving forward.



Munday said if council approved his report, it would be passed on to the region.



“If they don’t make the changes Welland wants, we could appeal the bylaw,” he said.



Mayor Frank Campion said if Munday’s report was approved, it would be passed on the rest of the municipalities in Niagara and hopefully supported.



“The more people we have moving in the same direction, the more influence that has on regional council,” said the mayor, one of three regional councillors for Welland.



Campion said from the city’s perspective, it has shown that incentives for Community Improvement Plans do work, as do exemptions for industrial development.



“Without these type of incentives in place, GE would be in Quebec some place right now,” he said.



Ward 1 Coun. Mary Ann Grimaldi said the proposed changes from the region were not good for the city.



“Welland is doing unbelievable compared to 15 years ago. We can’t afford to let this slip through, it would be very detrimental to the city,” she said.

