TV, music and film star Vanessa Williams will make a one-night visit to the Niagara Fallsview Casino this August.

The former Miss America, famously dethroned of her crown because of a nude photo scandal in 1984, will perform August 18 at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $50.

Williams has been a triple threat since relinquishing her crown. In 1991, she earned five Grammy nominations for her No. 1 single Save the Best For Last, which led to the the theme song for Disney’s animated movie Pocahontas, Colors of the Wind. It won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 1995.

She has also appeared in films like Eraser and Shaft. On TV, she has been in Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives and recently The Librarians.

In 2002, she was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical at the Tony Awards for Into the Woods.

Also appearing at Fallsview in August will be the return of former Eagles member Don Felder Aug. 3 and 4 (tickets start at $25) and soft rock band America Aug. 19 ($45). Rounding out the month is Grasshopper Aug. 20 and 21 ($95) and extended runs of Forever Plaid Aug. 24 to 31 ($30) and I Tenori, with Diana Salvatore and TNT Aug. 9 to 13 ($35).

Tickets for all August shows go on sale noon Friday at the Fallsview box office (on any show date), Ticketmaster outlets, or by phoning 1-877-833-3110.