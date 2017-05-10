Secrecy surrounds Iorfida’s ouster as city clerk

Former Niagara Falls city clerk Dean Iorfida leaving his job has nothing to do with an upcoming integrity commissioner’s report, according to the city’s chief administrative officer.

“I’ve heard that rumour, and no, it doesn’t,” said CAO Ken Todd, a day after the city announced long-time clerk Iorfida “has left the employ of the Corporation.”

The release did not specify whether Iorfida quit or was fired, and Todd refused to elaborate.

“I really can’t comment,” he said. “Right now it’s a personnel matter we’re dealing with, and at this point in time I really can’t say anything further.”

Council has asked an integrity commissioner to investigate an alleged breach of in-camera ethics involving Coun. Carolynn Ioannoni. The integrity commissioner is scheduled to address council at its next meeting, June 13.

When asked if any clarity is forthcoming on Iorfida’s departure, Todd replied “I think so.”

Iorfida, the city’s clerk for 16 years, was not at the April 25 council meeting. In his seat was deputy clerk Bill Matson, as he was for Tuesday’s meeting.

Todd says Matson will be acting city clerk “for the short term … we’ll be making further decisions several months down the road. We’re not in any rush. Bill is quite capable to fill in on an interim basis.”

The city’s press release, issued at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday, praised Iorfida as a “go-to person” for residents attempting to negotiate “municipal bureaucracy.” It thanked him for his “dedication and many years of service and wishes him well with his future endeavours.”

Mayor Jim Diodati and members of council cannot - or will not - disclose the reason for Iorfida’s departure.

Ioannoni said the issue was dealt with in-camera, adding she opposed a bylaw to replace the clerk included in council’s agenda Tuesday night.

“I voted against it,” she said. “I didn’t think we should change the clerk.”

Ioannoni touted Iorfida’s “integrity” as city clerk, and called his departure a loss for the city and residents.

“I would never question an answer he gave me, advice he dispensed or a position he thought the city should take.”

Iorfida became city clerk after 6 years as then-mayor Wayne Thomson’s executive assistant. He helped guide the city through changes in the electoral system in 2004, and was the city’s first staff liaison on accessibility issues.

He is married to news anchor Noelle Sinclair of local radio station CKTB (AM 610).

Ioannoni is a regular guest on the station, discussing city issues. She said it’s a “huge leap” to assume her friendship with Sinclair or relationship with the station played any part in Iorfida’s situation.

“If it did, that would be seriously wrong.”

Mayor Jim Diodati echoed Todd’s comment that Iorfida’s departure had “nothing to do with integrity commissioner.”

“Can’t add any more than was mentioned in the press release.”

Trent Dark, the city’s director of human resources, did not return an interview request Wednesday.

