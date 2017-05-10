City to purchase additional hospital land for $11M

The City of Niagara Falls has agreed to pay $11 million for an extra 20 acres of land — in addition to the 30 acres it was given — for a south Niagara hospital.



The issue was dealt with behind closed doors prior to Tuesday’s council meeting, and ratified in open council later that night.



A larger footprint for a south Niagara hospital at the corner of Montrose Road and Biggar Road on the outskirts of Niagara Falls was billed as a necessity for future expansion and replacement.



Niagara Health said in its submission for phase two of the planning process to the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care that it has to demonstrate the proposed site has capacity for both expansion and replacement in future years.



The 20 acres will be purchased from a business family that in 2013 agreed to donate 30 acres for the project.



As part of the agreement of purchase council voted in favour of Tuesday night, the city will provide a tax receipt in the order of $14 million for the 30 acres of donated land.



