Anything is Possible at the library

These new books are available at St. Catharines Public Library.

Fiction

Anything is Possible, by Ellizabeth Strout

This new novel by Pulitzer-winning Strout offers a deeper look at some characters introduced in My Name is Lucy Barton, including two sisters, a janitor and a daughter struggling to accept her mother’s new life.

Betrayal, by Martina Cole

Aiden O’Hara has been head of a London crime family since he was a kid and intends to keep it that way. His wife Jade has been in the game even longer and knows that when you’re at the top, you’ve got to watch the hardest for betrayal, especially by those closest to you.

The Good Mother, by Sinead Moriarty

In Ireland, Kate was left devastated and homeless after her husband’s affair breaks up her family. As she begins to pull her life and that of her three children back together, a dreadful medical diagnosis puts her resilience to its ultimate test as she must decide what will be the right decision for her children.

The Last Neanderthal, by Claire Cameron

This novel parallels the lives of two women, an archaeologist racing to uncover a Neanderthal site before the birth of her child, and a Neanderthal woman struggling to sustain her family’s existence in the face of extinction.

Marathon, by Brian Freeman

In a terrifying echo of the Boston bombing, terror rains down on the annual Duluth marathon just as the race is ending. Social media feeds a flood of rumours and misinformation, and soon a Muslim man becomes the most wanted person in the city. Can Jonathon Stride and his cohorts discover the truth before more innocent people are killed?

Non-fiction

The Demon’s Brood: The Plantagenet Dynasty That Forged the English Nation, by Desmond Seward

This is a riveting new history of the Plantagenet kings, both their triumphs and their tragedies.

At the Edge of the World: The Heroic Century of the French Foreign Legion, by Jean-Vincent Blanchard

Mysterious and romantic, the Legion was a force with which to be reckoned. Follow their history through archival memoirs and testimonies.

The Nevills of Middleham: England’s Most Powerful Family in the Wars of the Roses, by K. L. Clark

Power. Money. Treachery. Loyalty. Follow the dynastic struggles of one of the most important families to support both the Yorkists and the Lancastrians.

Young and Damned and Fair: The Life of Catherine Howard, Fifth Wife of King Henry VIII, by Gareth Russell

Was she a naïve victim or a scheming adulterer? This brilliant biography will provide a compelling look at the circumstances and machinations surrounding Catherine Howard.

London Bombed, Blitzed and Blown Up: The British Capital Under Attack Since 1867, by Ian Jones MBE

From 1867 to the present London has been privy to countless acts of terrorism, starting with IRA bombing, through the German raids and on to suicide bombers in the present day.