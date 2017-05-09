Staff changes at Regional headquarters

Mo Lewis is retiring from the Niagara Region.

Lewis joined the Region in December of 2013 as the commissioner of corporate services and treasurer.

His official retirement date is May 12, 2017, an email from CAO Carmen D’Angelo to Regional staff said.

Lewis took a leave of absence in November after taking over as acting CAO for Harry Schlange, who left in May to take the same job in Brampton. No reason was given for the leave.

“Mo’s leadership, knowledge, and experience have contributed significantly to the overall success of the Region, both now and into the future,” D’Angelo said the email. “Beyond that, his amiable nature, calming presence and infectious laugh will be missed by those who had the pleasure of interacting with him.”

In another change, Chris Carter has been hired as the general manager.

He will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and setting future direction for the divisions of human resources, information technology, customer service and the clerk’s office. Carter will start Wednesday, May 24. He comes to the Region from the Township of West Lincoln where he has served as CAO since 2014.

He will report to D’Angelo.

“Chris brings a wealth of experience and proven leadership ability to this new role at the Region,” D’Angelo said.

“His energy and commitment to public service excellence and to improving the lives of Niagara residents are infectious, and I know he will make an outstanding contribution to the success of Niagara Region. On behalf of the senior leadership team, I welcome Chris to the Region and look forward to working together to achieve great things for our community.”

This position was previously referred to as deputy CAO, but was renamed upon review to reflect the operational focus of the position.”