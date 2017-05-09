Region to hire GO project manager

Niagara Region staff have received the green light from the public works committee to create a GO implementation office and hire a project manager.

Tuesday’s decision, if approved by the full council, will allow the Region to appoint a full-time dedicated project manager to establish the new office and move the GO file forward.

Job No. 1 for the new manager would be to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Niagara and Metrolinx, the committee heard.

The Region already has a GO Niagara Working Group, which was established early in 2015 to secure the commitment from the province for scheduled daily GO train service to Niagara Falls.

With that in place, the working group has expressed the need for an MOU between Niagara and Metrolinx. The MOU would clearly define the roles and responsibilities of both bodies as the project chugs ahead.

Once the office is established, it will be responsible for the co-ordination of all Metrolinx activities as well as dealing with area municipalities and the Ministry of Transportation.

Last June the province committed to bringing weekday GO rail services to Grimsby by 2021 and to St. Catharines and Niagara Falls by 2023.

Regional Chair Alan Caslin told the committee Tuesday that officials from Metrolinx were asked recently about the possibility of moving the dates forward in time for the 2021 Canada Summer Games.

“They didn’t commit to that, but they made a note of it and were interested in knowing they were going to have that opportunity,” Caslin said.

“I fully expect that with some continued effort on our part in moving this forward in an expedited manner, we could see the train all the way to Niagara Falls by 2021.”

A memo said the project manager position will be likely be required for a five-year term and will be filled by current regional staff through direct appointment or a recruitment process.

