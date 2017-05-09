Council unclear about clerk Iorfida’s absence

The job status of Niagara Falls city clerk Dean Iorfida is still unclear heading into Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Iorfida is not expected to attend the session, marking the second straight meeting he won’t be in his familiar seat to the right of Mayor Jim Diodati. Deputy clerk Bill Matson replaced Iorfida for the April 25 meeting.

Diodati would not elaborate on Iorfida’s situation, other than to say “he is on leave and I can’t comment for how long or why.”

Efforts to reach Iorfida for comment proved unsuccessful. His cell phone says the number “is not equipped for incoming service,” and his e-mail at city hall results in a message saying he is “not available to answer your request.”

Likewise, Iorfida’s wife - news anchor Noelle Sinclair of St. Catharines radio station CKTB - declined comment.

City councillors reached Tuesday also say they’re in the dark about Iorfida’s situation, referring questions to the city’s Chief Administrative Officer, Ken Todd.

Todd did not return messages left by The Review Tuesday.

Councillor Wayne Thomson has the closest relationship with Iorfida, having worked with his father Sam in the mid ‘60s.

Iorfida started working at city hall in 1996, first as Thomson’s executive assistant while Thomson was mayor. When Thomson was attacked in his office by former mayoral candidate Joe Pietrangelo in 1998, Iorfida helped prevent further injury by distracting the assailant, who was wielding a metal cane.

With Thomson’s blessing, Iorfida took the city clerk’s job when it became available in 2001.

In addition to a law degree from the University of Alberta, Iorfida has a bachelor of arts degree in political science, with a business option from Wilfred Laurier University and the University of Waterloo.

“He’s a smart guy,” says Thomson, who says all of council is unclear about the clerk’s status.

“It’s a high-end HR issue … council has not been filled in on anything.”

