City and Colour adds July 1 show at Jackson-Triggs

Dallas Green will make the most of his homecoming this summer, adding a second Niagara show the night before his huge show at The Commons in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Green will perform a solo City and Colour set at the Jackson-Triggs Amphitheatre July 1. The all-ages show will utilize Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, in which you must pre-register for a unique code in order to purchase tickets. The registration period started Monday and continues to midnight on Wednesday.

Codes will be deployed to verified fans on Friday, two to four hours before tickets go on sale at noon. Tickets are $99 plus service charges.

The next day, Green will join Blue Rodeo, The Strumbellas, Stars and Dear Rouge for a marathon show at The Commons at Butler’s Barracks, hosted by Wayne & Daryl from Letterkenney. Tickets range from $69.50 to $99.50.