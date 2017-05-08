Streamlining procurement process

Welland’s finance and engineering departments are making things easier and far more convenient for the business community to respond to bids by modernizing their procurement practices, the city said in a release.



It said the finance department is in the infancy stage of introducing electronic-bidding to better accommodate re-occurring bidding vendors, and attract new businesses as potential suppliers.



“Electronic-bidding is a paperless bid response to relevant bid opportunities. Not all bids through the city’s procurement process will be electronic-bid compatible; however, each bid opportunity will specify whether an electronic or traditional paper response is required.”



The release said electronic-bidding will promote standardization of bid documents and clear communication of bid scope and requirements, while making it more convenient for the bidder to respond from home or the office.



Another recent enhancement to bid opportunities, the city said, is the acceptance of bid bonds as a form of bid deposit. Previously, only certified cheques or bank drafts were the approved form of a bid deposit.



“No longer will bidders be required to tie-up valuable working capital while they wait for contracts to be awarded,” said Erik Nickel, manager of engineering services, adding the recent acceptance of bid bonds sends an important message to the contracting community that the city is open for business.



Adam Beres, Welland’s purchasing agent, said he’s pleased by the changes implemented to the current purchasing practices.



“Our objective is to encourage a diverse background of vendors to partner with the city on upcoming opportunities, and with these enhancements, access to bid opportunity has become greater,” said Beres, in the release.



“As we move towards electronic bidding, we look forward to receiving consistently compliant bids and improving communication with all valued suppliers.”