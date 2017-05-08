NHS receives $8-million funding boost

Niagara Health System received some good news when it found out it in the recently released provincial budget that it will be receiving a funding boost of nearly $8 million.

Angela Zangari, executive vice-president of finance and operations at NHS, said the two percent increase in funding will be put to good use to reduce wait times and improve access in specific areas.

“The additional money will go directly to enhance programs and services like cardiac, stroke, critical care, chemotherapy, hip and knee replacements, among others,” she said. “These details are being worked out with the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

“We are also excited about the funding approval for our redevelopment project, which is another demonstration of the level of commitment by the province to enhance health care for the residents of Niagara.”

The additional funding of $7,787,993 will improve the experience of patients in Niagara, St. Catharines MPP Jim Bradley said.

The money is in addition to NHS’s $379.5 million base funding for the year.

Hotel Dieu Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre learned it will be receiving an additional $493,200 to its nearly $24.7 million base funding.

“We commend the Ontario government’s additional investment in hospitals throughout the province, including Hotel Dieu Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre,” said its chief executive officer, Jane Rufrano.

“MPP Bradley has been a great supporter of Hotel Dieu Shaver from Day 1 and has continued to advocate for our needs. I would like to thank MPP Bradley for his support. This base and one-time funding for 2017/18 recognizes the important work we do each and every day.

“As a facility, we are incredibly grateful, but more importantly we can ensure the residents of Niagara, our patients, are provided with the quality care and access to the medical and rehabilitation services they need most and that they deserve.”

Haldimand War Memorial Hospital, West Haldimand General Hospital and Norfolk General Hospital also received funds directed to the Hamilton Niagara Haldimand Brant LHIN.

The investments in the local LHIN are part of a 3.1 per cent increase in hospital funding proposed in the 2017 budget, the ministry said.

The services the province is targeting include improved access to cardiac services, critical care, organ/tissue donations and transplants, rare disease care and bariatric services, as well as support for new and redeveloped hospitals.

