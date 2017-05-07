Promoting well-being of people with disabilities

As Niagara Falls native and world-class paracyclist Shelley Gautier is in Italy preparing for a World Cup race next weekend, about 50 people participated in her second annual stationary bike race fundraiser in Niagara Falls Sunday.

The event, which this year and last year took place at Club Italia, raises money to support programs offered in the region by the Shelley Gautier Para-Sport Foundation.

Teams of riders raised money through pledges and competed against one another.

The teams with the most clocked kilometers — and the most money raised — received prizes.

This year’s event raised about $10,000.

The Amici Per La Vita Niagara Cycling Club won the most clocked kilometres and the most money raised.

The foundation offers programs at the wellness centre at Brock University and the Coronation Centre in Niagara Falls.

“In the summertime they take place outdoors,” said Gautier’s mother, Suzanne Letourneau, who is also the foundation’s event coordinator.

“We have purchased a trailer and hand cycles, and we have participants that come out, disabled people, and they’re able to ride a hand cycle.”

Letourneau said money raised from Sunday’s event will go towards purchasing more hand cycles, and help to maintain the ones they currently have.

She said the foundation also hopes to support the Niagara Thunderblades sledge hockey team with equipment for their players.

“It’s an important event because there’s nowhere that disabled people can go and hand cycle and get involved this way,” said Letourneau.

“My daughter, who was a physiotherapist, who is now on the other side, realizes how difficult it is being a disabled person. She wishes to change the idea in people’s minds when they look at a disabled person — their mind is fine, they may be disabled, but they’re normal people and they want to be treated that way.”

Letourneau said the foundation is grateful for the generous support of sponsors, including Ruth Woelfl, of Royal LePage, and Club Italia, who donated the space for the event.

Rick Waters, marketing director for the foundation, said the stationary bike race is an “integrated event” with “people with disabilities alongside the able-bodied communities.”

“This is something we love to see,” he said.

Niagara Falls native Gord Singleton once again participated in the event as one of the celebrity riders.

Singleton, who rose to international stardom after breaking world records in cycling, is also a foundation board member.

He describes Gautier as “the real deal.”

“Some of her accomplishments are obviously over the top and I wish her all the luck in her World Cup.”

In 2001, Gautier was a physiotherapist who raced mountain bikes competitively.

She was on holidays in Vermont when she crashed her bike, crushing her helmet and sustaining a severe head injury.

After six weeks in a coma, she spent eight months in a rehab hospital in Toronto learning to walk and talk again.

She has hemiplegia, or one-sided paralysis, which affects the right side of her body.

In 2009, Gautier became the first female T1 (more disabled) rider on the international paracycling scene.

Since then, she has dominated her class and has won a number of world championships, and has medalled in the Paralympics.

Letourneau said her daughter just won gold at a race in Montreal, competing against T2 (less disabled) riders.

“She’s doing very well. She had a great winter training in Florida. Her national coaches are very pleased.”

