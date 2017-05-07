City hall encourages residents to report potholes

Niagara Falls city hall is encouraging residents to report potholes they find on city streets.

The municipality is promoting its quick survey at niagarafalls.ca, which allows people to provide information to staff, such as the closest street address, intersection and description of the pothole.

“It gives another public forum for people to report something, get it to us, and give specific locations rather than some phone call where people say, ‘you got a pothole on Dorchester Road.’ That’s great, but Dorchester Road is a pretty big road,” said John Morocco, operations superintendent with the city.

He said the municipality is required to perform regular road patrols on certain classifications of roads and inspect them during certain time periods, based on speed and volume of traffic.

Morocco said if the city receives a number of reported potholes in a certain area, it will investigate the situation.

“We’re waiting for the (hot-mix asphalt) plants to open, so now that we get hot-mix asphalt, we can formulate a plan and say, in this particular area we’ve seen about five on road patrol and we have about four requests from the public, so let’s move a crew in there and there’s a day’s work for them to go in and knock that off.”

He said the public’s perception of what a pothole is versus the provincial maintenance standards can be “totally different.”

“Typically a pothole is defined as something that’s over a foot in diameter and two inches deep. Most people will see something less than that and call it a pothole and it doesn’t meet the standard. But we respond to them anyhow … (if) we’re in that area.”

Morocco said this is the time of year when people mostly notice potholes.

He said crews are out there during the winter with cold-mix asphalt, but as soon as the plants start producing hot-mix asphalt, “then we really double up and go as quickly as possible.”

“We know the cold-mix asphalt, as good as it is, a lot of times it doesn’t fully stay in place.”

Morocco said because the last two winters didn’t present a lot of freeze-thaw cycles, which is typically what leads to potholes, city streets are not over-run by them.

“Do we have them? Yes. But are they extremely high? No. We are like any other municipality in the sense that we’ve got some road surfaces that we’d love to look at and replace, but have they reached the point where they’re constituting a hazard? No.”

He said the online pothole reporting form is another example of how the city is trying to engage residents online.

“I think we’re into a generation now that understands that sometimes for them, and for time management for them, it’s a lot quicker to just look at this and fill it out real quick, fire it off to us and we can look.”

